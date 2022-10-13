Candy is a Disney Plus crime drama based on the brutal true story of an axe murder and the main suspect

Jessica Biel plays killer Candy Montgomery in the Disney Plus true crime series Candy - and her transformation into the character is eerily accurate. Candy is a real woman who is still alive today who played a central role in the death of her supposed friend, Betty Gore.

Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery

Who is Candy Montgomery?

Candy Montgomery is an American woman, now 72 years old - at the time of the events shown in Candy, she was a 30 year old housewife. Candy was married to electrical engineer Pat Montgomery, and the couple had two children together.

The family moved to Wylie, in Collin County, Texas, where Candy became friends with schoolteacher Betty Gore. Candy later met and began an affair with Betty’s husband, Allan Gore. On 13 June 1980, Betty was killed by an assailant who used an axe as a weapon - Betty was struck 41 times with the axe.

On the day of Betty’s killing, Allan was out of town, and when he couldn’t reach his wife on the telephone he asked neighbours to investigate - Betty’s body was found when neighbours forced their way into her home. Betty’s baby daughter was also found crying but unharmed in a cot in another room. During the course of the police investigation, Candy and Allan’s affair came out and Candy became a main suspect, and was taken to trial.

Did Candy Montgomery kill Betty Gore?

Candy was put on trial for Betty’s murder and pled self-defence - she said that Gore attacked her because of her affair with Allan, and used an axe because Betty had tried to hit her with the same weapon during the confrontation. A polygraph test indicated that Candy was telling the truth.

Melanie Lynskey as Betty Gore and Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery

The district attorney, Tom O’Connell, argued that Candy did not need to kill Betty - she could have fled the scene, and added that striking her with the axe a total of 41 times was excessive. However, the jury made up of nine women and three men found Candy not guilty of murder. Therefore, Candy did admit to killing Betty but was not convicted of murder on the grounds that she acted in self defence. Candy and Pat’s children now live in obscurity - though they are reportedly both married with children, and maintain contact with both Pat and Candy.

Where is Candy Montgomery now?

Pat stood by Candy after the affair came out and during the trial - after Candy walked free they moved to Georgia, though they divorced shortly after. Candy still lives and works in Georgia and uses her maiden name, Wheeler. After the move she trained to become a mental health counsellor and she treats people for anxiety, depression, grief and bereavement.

Where is Allan Gore now?

Allan Gore lives in Sarasota, Florida - he is now retired, and has entered into a domestic partnership. He reportedly remarried just three months after Betty’s death, and moved to Sachse, Texas with his new wife, Elaine, though they later divorced. Allan and Elaine lost custody of his children some time after the move and they went to live with Betty’s parents.

