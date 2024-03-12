Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Canneseries, the forerunner to the illustrious Cannes Film Festival, has released its upcoming selection of programming ahead of the festival’s launch in April - including a list of shows playing as part of this year’s “In Competition” award.

Making the announcements during a press conference in Paris, Canneseries artistic director Albin Lewis spoke about the pride he feels regarding this year’s pre-cursor to the Cannes Film Festival: “This upcoming edition feels like the culmination of our efforts and a real achievement in a competitive and challenging market which has been impacted by a pandemic, a double strike, geo-political and economic turmoils.”

“Our lineup is qualitative and varied, with a mix of anticipated series from platforms and networks, as well as pure discoveries,” he continued. “It’s become a powerful launchpad; we innovated with this concept of a world-class TV festival and it was not an easy bet because TV distributors don’t live off of festivals as they do when they’re handling films. But we’ve managed to create a real brand with Canneseries,”

Highlights from this year’s festival include the world premiere of the new AppleTV+ series, “Franklin,” starring Michael Douglas in the titular role of one of the founding fathers of the United States, with Tim Van Patten, behind “Boardwalk Empire” and “Games of Thrones,” taking up directorial duties for the biopic.

Prime Video will also be holding the international premiere of its latest adaptation, “Fallout,” featuring Jamie Lee Curtis and Kevin Hart. The premiere, set to be hosted by Kyle MacLachlan and Ella Purnell, will also see the pair receive early awards as part of the festival, earning the Canal+ Icon Award and the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award respectively.

The life of controversial fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld will also premiere at Canneseries, with “Rush” and “Inglorious Basterds” actor Daniel Brühl set to take on the role of the former acid-tongued iconoclast ahead of “Being Karl Lagerfeld” arriving on Disney+ later this year, while Lewi pointed to some international works being screened this year worth your attention - including Norway’s “Dumbsday,” where six strangers have to handle especially dim-witted zombies (aka “dumbies”)

Those international works have also led to a special section dedicated to the burgeoning K-Drama scene starting to make more waves in the West, with Canneseries providing attendees a chance to be the first to see some of the eclectic “South Korean Fiction” that is about to head to screens after the festival.

Canneseries 2024 - full list of programming

Michael Douglas will be portraying US founding father Benjamin Franklin in the AppleTV+ limited series "Franklin," out later this year (Credit: AppleTV+)

Out of Competition

“Terminal”

“Becoming Karl Lagerfeld”

“Fallout”

“Fiasco”

“Franklin”

“Dark Horse”

“Dumbsday”

“Living on a Razor’s Edge”

“Moresnet”

“Operation Sabre”

“This is Not Sweden”

“To the Wonder”

“The Zweiflers”

In Competition

“How to Fail as a Popstar”

“La Terre Appelle Mathilde”

“Money Shot”

“Painkiller”

“Rather Burn”

“Saint-Jean-du-Lac”

“Swift Street”

“Tarot”

Documentary In Competition

“Dale Undercover”

“DJ Mehdi: Made in France”

“Hard to Swallow”

“Hidden”

“Teenagers”

Rendez-vous Cannois

“Brocéliande”

“Camping Paradise”

“Champion(s)”

“Handball, Story of Families”

“Madame Est Servie”

“Public Defenders Marseille”

“Those who Blush”

“Wild Cards”

“Black Out”

“Pleasant Outcast”

“Rinza Noodle House”

When is Canneseries 2024?