Cannes 2024 | What is “Megalopolis,” Francis Ford Coppola’s big-budget sci-fi rumoured for Cannes this year?
It’s about that time of the year many of us at NationalWorld’s culture section look forward to; no, not the 96th Annual Academy Awards, nor the Razzies either. Instead, it’s that time of the year when film festivals start to get their ducks in a row ready to unleash their programme this year - and with it, several world premieres.
The Cannes Film Festival 2024, one of the bigger film festivals and part of the “big five” festivals that take place throughout the year, has announced several films that will be part of their programming ahead of the opening ceremony on May 14 2024. But of those that have been announced, one remains a rumour and a big one at that.
“Megalopolis” marks the first time-hallowed director Francis Ford Coppola has stepped foot behind the camera since the 2011 horror film “Twixt,” starring Val Kilmer and Elle Fanning. Considering when Coppola started penning the sci-fi epic, a thirteen-year wait seems like nothing compared to the wait “The Godfather” director had in finally bringing his vision to the silver screen.
But will it screen at this year’s Cannes Film Festival? Organisers have kept somewhat tight-lipped about the matter, but as they say, “there is no smoke without fire.” So what is Francis Ford Coppola’s movie all about and who has been spoiled for choice casting in his new film?
What is “Megalopolis” about?
“In New York, a woman, Julia Cicero, is divided between loyalties to her father, Frank, who has a classical view of society, and her architect lover, Caesar, who is more progressive and ready for the future. He wants to rebuild New York City as a utopia following a devastating disaster”
Who has been cast in “Megalopolis”?
If the prospect of Francis Ford Coppola returning behind the lens wasn’t enough to draw your attention to “Megalopolis,” what about the incredible cast involved instead - one that would make for an incredible red carpet premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival?
- Adam Driver as Caesar
- Forest Whitaker as Frank Cicero
- Nathalie Emmanuel as Julia Cicero
- Jon Voight
- Laurence Fishburne
- Aubrey Plaza
- Jason Schwartzman
- Shia LaBeouf
- Talia Shire
- Grace VanderWaal
- Kathryn Hunter
- James Remar
- Chloe Fineman
- Madeleine Gardella
- Isabelle Kusman
- D. B. Sweeney
- Bailey Ives
- Dustin Hoffman
- Giancarlo Esposito
Is “Megalopolis” based on a book or adapted from elsewhere?
Nope - despite sometimes confusing the title for that of Fritz Lang’s “Metropolis” (said to be an early influence on Coppola’s work), "Megalopolis" is based on an original screenplay written by Francis Ford Coppola.
The film's development spanned several decades, with Coppola working on the project as a passion endeavour since the 1980s. While the film draws inspiration from various sources, including books such as "Bulls**t Jobs" by David Graeber and "The Glass Bead Game" by Hermann Hesse, it does not appear to be directly based on any single book or existing material.
Instead, Coppola's vision for "Megalopolis" has evolved over the length of time he started penning the work, shaped by his trademark creative ideas and influences. “Metropolis” potentially being one of them.
When is “Megalopolis” set for a general cinematic release?
Having been one of those productions that suffered during the Hollywood Strikes of 2023, “Megalopolis” has a tentative release date of Fall 2024 - once it’s done the rounds, or potential rounds rather, at the numerous film festivals set to take place throughout the year.
