The Traitors season 2 winner Harry took home £95,000. (Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells)

The Traitors has arguably been one of the TV highlights of the year so far, and there has been talk of a celebrity version hitting our screens.

The BBC reality programme has gripped viewers for two series now, but recent comments from host Claudia Winkleman suggest that she may be “reluctant” to do a third series. However, Hollywood publication Deadline has reported that the BBC will commission a celebrity version of the hit show to be aired in 2025, with the promise of 'the most star-studded reality TV cast ever.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the show, contestants are moved into a castle for a series of challenges. However, a handful of traitors are placed into their midst to sabotage and pick off contestants. One-by-one people are voted out, and the aim of the show is to find out who the traitors are and eliminate them.

Now, expert James Leyfield from gambling.com has revealed the odds for which stars could appear in a celebrity series, amid rumours that the BBC will break open the piggy bank for the season.

The Sun reported in January that Friends actress Courteney Cox has been lined up as the Celebrity Traitors' first cast member, and she is now 4/6 favourite to join the programme. Cox is good friends with the show's host Claudia Winkleman, and has even appeared in a video promoting the programme.

The clip was to encourage people to apply for the second series of the hit show, which was won by Traitor Harry Clark, who scooped the whole £95,150 jackpot after deceiving his fellow contestants. While Claudia's pal Courteney is understandably the favourite to be part of a Celebrity Traitors cast, it is 6/4 that she is joined in the Scottish castle by Rebekah Vardy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One mouth-watering prospect would be if Wagatha Christie pair Vardy and Coleen Rooney renewed their rivalry on a celebrity version of The Traitors. It doesn't look too likely to happen, with Coleen Rooney out at 6/1, but if she did sign up she would be the perfect Faithful, after already proving herself as the master of a social media whodunnit, when she accused Vardy of leaking details of her private life to the press.

Politicians have also recently been keen to take part in reality TV shows, with both Matt Hancock and Nigel Farage entering the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle in the last couple of years. Former health secretary Hancock- who also took part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins - is 2/1 to become a Celebrity Traitors cast member.