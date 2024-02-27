The late Gwen Shamblin, portrayed by Jennifer Grey, came to controversy partly due to the practices of her faith-based diet programme (Credit: Lifetime)

Channel 5 is set to air a Lifetime film based on the controversial Christian dieting programme “Weigh Down Workshop,” with their afternoon film this week “Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation” (also known as “A Diet to Die For”) - one for those true crime fans that are more into financial litigation rather than cold-blooded murder.

The film premiered on Lifetime in the United States in 2023, but with there being more discussion these days about the obesity problem in the United Kingdom and the pitfalls of influencers suggesting items without addressing those social media posts at “#ads,” it would appear that Channel 5 have decided now is as timely as ever to warn audiences about the pitfalls of dieting programmes.

It marks a return to our screens for “Dirty Dancing” actress Jennifer Gray, who plays the titular, big-haired Gwen Shamblin in the film. Grey is also set to reappear on our screens later this year, having been cast alongside Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg in “The Social Network” actor’s latest directorial effort, “A Real Pain,” which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year.

What is “Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation” about?

“Gwen Shamblin, a charismatic with a curated image, became known with her Christian diet program "Weigh Down Workshop", and was accused of exploitation and emotional, psychological, and physical abuse by the church's alleged cult practices”

Is Gwen Shamblin a real person?

She is indeed - born Gwen Lara, the personality who gained prominence for founding the “Weigh Down Workshop,” a weight-loss program. She began her weight control consulting practice in 1980, drawing from her struggles with weight during her college years. Shamblin developed the Weigh Down Workshop as an alternative weight-loss approach that focused on principles of behaviour modification rather than traditional methods like calorie-counting or strict exercise regimens.

The program, which started in 1986, gained traction rapidly, with classes being offered in various settings, including churches and retail spaces. By the mid-1990s, the Weigh Down Workshop had expanded to thousands of churches across the United States, as well as internationally in countries like Great Britain and Canada. Shamblin's approach was notable for its emphasis on spiritual and religious elements, as well as its departure from conventional dietary advice.

However, the program also faced criticism, particularly for its elimination of exercise and guidance on food selection, which contradicted recommendations from health professionals. Additionally, there were controversies regarding the use of religious affiliations in promoting the program and questions about its financial practices.

Gwen, along with her husband, Joe Lara, and several others died in a plane crash in 2021, when the small aircraft they were travelling in crashed near Smyrna Airport in Tennessee, USA. The church group were reportedly travelling back to the Nashville area from a religious event in Florida when the plane encountered difficulties shortly after takeoff. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but unfortunately, there were no survivors.

Who else stars in “Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation”?

"Dirty Dancing" actress Jennifer Grey portrays the late Gwen Shamblin Lara in the Lifetime film (Credit: Lifetime)

Alongside Jennifer Grey, the following performers also appear in “Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation” according to IMDB:

Jennifer Grey - Gwen Shamblin

Vincent Walsh - Joe Lara

Alain Goulem - David Shamblin

Gabrielle Miller - Emily

Jorja Cadence - Elizabeth

Dylan Colton - Michael

Roxanne Boulianne - Jennifer Martin

Brent Skagford - David Martin

Adam LeBlanc - Josh Kitt

Brittany Drisdelle - Adrienne

Letitia Brookes - Sonya Smith

Karen Cliche - Natasha

Karine Dion - Tammy

Teneisha Collins - Carmen

Connor McMahon - Brandon Hannah

When is “Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation” on TV?