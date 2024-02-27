Michael Bevan of Australia in action scuba-diving as a shark swims past during the Australian Cricket team's visit to Underwater World on the Sunshine Coast, Australia on June 17, 2002. Australia will play Pakistan in the third match of the Tower Super Challenge II one day cricket series in Brisbane on Wednesday. (Photo: Darren England/Getty Images).

We’ve seen stars eating insects, offal and traversing some of the most treacherous environments (within reason), but a new ITV series looks to bring a group of celebrities face-to-face with one of nature’s apex predators - the shark.

“Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters,” is a new series in production by ITV and Plimsoll Productions that will see celebrities challenged to swim with sharks of various sizes, according to a report by Deadline. Creators are hoping the boundaries of traditional reality shows are pushed with challenges by presenting participants set to face them confronting man-eating marine life in their natural habitat.

The official synopsis from ITV reads: “Throughout their adrenaline-fueled, challenge-heavy journey in the Bahamas – the shark capital of the world – these A-listers will push past their limits to come nose to nose with nature’s villains.”

“Their firsthand experiences will provide immeasurable excitement and new perspective; they’ll come to appreciate sharks’ valuable place on the food chain and in our ecosystem, recognizing that a world devoid of these notoriously terrifying creatures is downright frightening.”

The challenges on the show are expected to surpass those of other popular reality challenge shows like “SAS: Who Dares Wins” and “I'm A Celebrity's” Bushtucker trials. In addition to its entertainment value, the program also carries an important marine conservation message, aiming to educate viewers about the importance of shark conservation, with Deadline reporting that there is already a US version in the works.

As of writing, there have been no details of what celebrities have been approached to take part in the project.

When is “Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters” airing on ITV?

No release date has been set, but owing that the idea of the show was set to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Steven Speilberg’s classic “Jaws,” which came out in December 1975, we would imagine it would be in 2025.