Clark is a Swedish language true-crime drama, directed by Jonas Åkerlund and starring Bill Skarsgård as notorious bank robber Clark Olofsson

Clark, a Swedish language true-crime drama about the infamous bank robber Clark Olofsson, is coming to Netflix on Thursday 5 May.

The series stars Bill Skarsgård as Olofsson, and was directed by Jonas Åkerlund.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about Clark.

What is Clark about?

Clark is a Swedish language true crime drama directed by Jonas Åkerlund and starring Bill Skarsgård as Clark Olofsson, the notorious Swedish bank robber who gave rise to the expression “Stockholm syndrome”.

The official Netflix synopsis for the series reads “This is the unbelievable story of Clark Olofsson, the controversial criminal who inspired the term ‘Stockholm syndrome.’ Based on his truths and lies.”

Who is Clark Oloffson?

Bill Skarsgård as Clark Olofsson and Hanna Björn as Maria (Credit: Eric Broms/Netflix)

Sometimes described as Sweden’s “first celebrity gangster”, Clark Oloffson is most famous as a bank robber – he was involved in the Norrmalmstorg robbery, a hostage crisis that gave rise to the term Stockholme Syndrome when the people taken hostage seemingly defended their captors from the police.

Across his criminal career, Oloffson has been charged with attempted murder, assault, robbery, and drug dealing; he’s spent more than half his life in prison, having escaped multiple times and been most recently released in 2018.

Olofsson is still alive, and now at the age of 75 is living in Belgium. He also has a degree in journalism, which he studied for while in prison in the 1980s.

Who is in the cast?

Bill Skarsgård stars as Clark Olofsson, the eponymous celebrity gangster. Skarsgård is best-known for playing Pennywise the Clown in the recent IT movies, as well as other films like Atomic Blonde, Marvel’s Eternals, and Divergent: Allegiant. He’s also the son of actor Stellan Skarsgård, who you might know from Dune, Mamma Mia, or BBC’s crime drama River.

Vilhelm Blomgren plays Tommy Lindström, a real-life police officer involved in pursuit of Olofsson. You might recognise Blomgren from the horror movie Midsommar, where he played Pelle.

The rest of the cast includes Adam Lundgren (The Restaurant), Hanna Björn (Flykten till framtiden), and Isabelle Grill (Midsommar) amongst others.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

Who writes and directs Clark?

Jonas Åkerlund directs all six episodes of Clark. Åkerlund is best known for directing music videos, and his collaborations with Madonna and Lady Gaga have been met with particular acclaim (one video of his you’ve likely seen is Telephone).

In terms of narrative features, Åkerlund also directed the Mads Mikkelsen action movie Polar, the Matt Lucas comedy Small Apartments, and the horror movie Lords of Chaos. Clark is his first television show.

Åkerlund shares writing credits on the series with Fredrik Agetoft (Knutby, Beck) and Peter Arrhenius (Mamma Moo Finds Her Way Home, Beck).

When and how can I watch Clark?

All six episodes of Clark will be available to stream on Netflix at once from Thursday 5 May.

How many episodes is Clark?

Clark is a six-episode long miniseries.

Why should I watch Clark?