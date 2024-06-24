Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Claudia Winkleman is reportedly planning to leave her current showbiz agency, YMU ahead of a huge career move. The presenter is best known for hosting Strictly Come Dancing alongside Tess Daly and The Traitors.

Winkleman, will reportedly be cutting ties with her long-time co-host as she leaves the talent agency who has represented her for over a decade according to the Daily Mail.

The BBC presenter is rumoured to be moving to Little Arrow Management Limited, which was established in 2024. The company has two directors according to documents filed at Companies House, with Winkleman’s husband, Kris Thykier named as “Svend Christoffer Stael Thykier” and the second her former agent Holly Bott, who left YMU last year.

Winkleman is one of the highest paid TV presenters in the UK, reportedly making an estimated £150,000 a year from her stint on Strictly. As well as being on huge primetime TV shows, she also is the face of Head and Shoulders in the UK. So, how much is Claudia Winkleman worth compared to her presenter pal Tess Daly? Here’s everything you need to know.

How much is Claudia Winkleman worth?

Winkleman is reported to be worth a whopping £8.5 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, thanks to her success from Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors. The 52-year-old started her career in telly on shows including This Morning and BBC’s Holiday, as well as Fame Academy, before landing the role as co-host of Strictly in 2014 alongside Daly. She also hosts Channel 4 series The Piano, as well as BBC Two’s The Great British Sewing Bee and will be returning to present season 3 of The Traitors.

How much is Tess Daly worth?

Daly, whose birth name is Helen, is reportedly worth an estimated £3 million. The 54-year-old, was born in Stockport and made her first big break as a model after she was scouted at a McDonalds in Manchester. In April, she shared a snap from her modelling days on Instagram, alongside the caption: “one from the archives”.

Married to TV presenter Vernon Kay, she started her presenting career on Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast before moving to shows including: SMTV: Live, CD:UK, Home on Their Own, Just the Two of Us and Channel 4’s Find Me A Supermodel. She became a household name when she joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2004, hosting alongside the late Sir Bruce Forsyth.

