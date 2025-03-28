Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the UK’s most beloved nineties and early noughties TV shows could be making a return to screens soon.

Cold Feet was once one of the biggest shows on television, running from 1997 until 2003 and enjoying a successful revival from 2016 until 2020. The show originally followed the ups and downs of three intertwined couples, with the revival series introducing new characters such as children and new partners.

Now, star John Thomson has revealed that the Bafta Award-winning show could be making a comeback soon. While appearing on the We're Not Getting Any Younger podcast, John said of the show: “We were off air for 13 years and we came back and we had a massive hit again.

“We had an absence of 13 years and then we came back in 2016. It was just as big a hit. It's always the same, people go, ‘Is it coming back?’ I say, ‘Never say never’.

Cold Feet star John Thomson has teases a return of the iconic 90s show. | Getty Images

“I've said I'll write a Christmas special, I think it's time. You don't leave it too long. There's so much politics in telly now though it's hard.”

Thomson appeared alongside stars James Nesbit, Helen Baxendale, Fay Ripley, Hermione Norris and Robert Bathurst during the the show’s original run. New additions to the cast for the 2016 revival included Cel Spellman, Karen David, Art Malik and Leanne Best, with Baxendale the only original character not to return due to her character Rachel being killed off in the fifth series.

The revival series wrapped up in 2020 with series nine. Series creator Mike Bullen said at the time that the show was being rested with a view of a possible return to Cold Feet in the future.

He said: "We feel we've explored to our satisfaction the issues confronting the characters at this stage of their lives and we want to give them all a little time to move on, to put clear water between the stories we've told thus far and the issues they'll be exploring when they are empty nesters staring down the barrel of grandparenthood. We're looking forward to returning at a later date to document the agony and the ecstasy of the third age…"

In a joint statement issued at the time, the show’s stars said: "The Cold Feet team have proved that life never stops being funny, challenging and bitter sweet. So, although the show will take a well-earned break, we all look forward, when the time is right, to returning to warm the nation's hearts once again.”