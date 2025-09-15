New ITV drama Coldwater is already impressing audiences, with

Starring Andrew Lincoln in the main role, Coldwater follows John, a middle-aged man who moves his family to an idyllic and quiet Scottish village called Coldwater. The move is prompted after he failed to intervene during a violent incident in a London playground, leaving him grappling with his decision. However, as the family settles into village life, they discover that their new neighbours harbour a dangerous secret.

The show also starrs Ewan Bremner, Indira Varma and Eve Myles. The series has already got viewers hooked and critics have been praising the show.

As a result, viewers are clamouring to find out when they can watch the next episode of the hit thriller series, as well as if they can binge it all in one. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Coldwater.

Coldwater is ITV's latest drama hit. | Sister Pictures/ITV

When is the next episode of Coldwater on TV?

Episode two of Coldwater will hit screens on Monday, September 15 at 9pm. The show will continue to air on ITV1 and STV.

Episodes will air at 9pm on Sunday and Mondays for the next few weeks for those tuning in to catch the drama. The full episode schedule is:

Sunday, September 14 - Episode 1

Monday, September 15 - Episode 2

Sunday, September 21 - Episode 3

Monday, September 22 - Episode 4

Sunday, September 28 - Episode 5

Monday, September 29 - Episode 6

How to watch Coldwater full series now

For those who can’t wait another six days for a next installment of Coldwater, the series is available to watch right now as a boxset online. You can find all six episodes of the series on ITVX and STV Player .