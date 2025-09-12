The much loved sci-fi comedy Red Dwarf was set to return with three new specials.

Fans of beloved BBC sci-fi comedy show Red Dwarf have been left bitterly disappointed after discovering that it is not coming back to TV screens as originally thought. In May 2024, British Comedy Guide reported that “Filming on the feature-length instalment, which are set to be spread over three 30-minute episodes, begins in October, with Craig Charles, Chris Barrie, Danny John-Jules and Robert Llewellyn all returning to the sci-fi comedy, which last aired on Dave in 2020.”

Six days ago, a Reddit user asked Doug Naylor, the co-creator of the sitcom Red Dwarf and an Emmy Award-winning writer about the return of the show and said: “Hi Doug, it seemed like last year we were on the verge of something being announced regarding more Red Dwarf on TV. Just wondering what you can say in regard to what happened there e.g. how far along were discussions with the relevant parties and why did they get cold feet (if that is the case)?

The Reddit user also said: “Craig Charles had mentioned a few months after that it might be too expensive to do, is that a wider problem with trying to get scripted comedy on TV these days do you think?

In response, Doug Naylor said: “Back in January 2023, I went in for a meeting with UKTV who said they wanted to progress a new 90-minute Red Dwarf special. The cast were all on board and I was told to start writing. Several months later, things were progressing and I had got two-thirds of the way through the script, I had just signed my writer's contract, when I got an e-mail from UKTV who said they had difficult news to share - they were no longer going to commission scripted comedy, including the RD special, which I hadn't yet sent them.”

Fans are so disappointed about the news that a petition has been set up on change.org . The petition reads: “This cancellation doesn’t only signify the loss of a special episode; it threatens the very legacy of Red Dwarf. The demand is still here, vibrant and strong, as evidenced by fan gatherings, conventions, and merchandise sales.

“We need to demonstrate our passion and commitment to show UKTV, and hopefully others like BBC, Disney, or Netflix, that there is still a burgeoning demand for our favorite space crew.

“By signing this petition, we unite our voices as one collective plea to bring back the Red Dwarf special—whether by UKTV reconsidering their decision or through another network seizing this opportunity. Let us show the strength and fervor of Red Dwarf’s audience. Please join me in this quest to return Red Dwarf to our screens and continue its legacy for future fans. Sign now and let the universe of Red Dwarf thrive once more.”

“#SaveRedDwarf.”