Former Coronation Street actor Charlie Condou is joining Doctor Who for an upcoming episode.

Charlie is best known to Corrie fans for his role of Marcus Dent on the ITV soap. He appeared on the cobbles between 2007 and 2017, and also had a notable role in Holby City before the medical drama’s conclusion.

He is now joining the BBC’s flagship sci-fi series in a guest star role. His involvement see him joining stars such as Rose Ayling-Ellis, Freddie Fox, Christopher Chung, Rylan Clark, Alan Comming and Kadiff Kirwan on the cast last.

Charlie Condou, says: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Whoniverse, having been a fan for so long, and finally getting a chance to work with the legend that is Russell T Davies! It’s an honour to be part of such an iconic show and I can’t wait for everyone to see what I think is one of the most exciting and unforgettable episodes so far!”

Charlie Condou will appear in the upcoming series of Doctor Who | BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Dan Fearon

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has teased Charlie’s involvement with the show. He said: “Welcome on board, Charlie. Some episodes of Doctor Who are so big and bold, they need all the talent we can throw at them, and that’s when you call for Charlie Condou! It’s a delight to work with him at last, and I can't wait for people to see the wildness of this story.”

From a newly-released image, we can see that a t-shirt Charlie’s character is wearing appears to show the words ‘song contest’, which indicates that he could be involved with the storyline in the episode ‘The Interstellar Song Contest’.

Ncuti Gatwa returns to the role of The Doctor in the new series, which will air next month. Following Millie Gibson’s departure as companion Ruby Sunday, Varada Sethu will join Gatwa in the TARDIS as new travel companion Belinda Chandra.

Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu star in season two of Doctor Who | BBC Studios/Disney/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Fans will need to tune in to see if rumours of Gatwa’s departure after just two seasons in the role are true. Reports suggest that the Sex Education actor has already filmed his final moments on the show, but the BBC has not commented on the rumours.

When does Doctor Who return?

Doctor Who will return to screens on Saturday, April 12. The first episode from the new series will be available on the BBC iPlayer from 8am ahead of the show’s live airing on BBC One that evening.

Doctor Who will be available to watch outside of the UK on Disney+.