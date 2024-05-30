Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lauren Bolton’s killer is finally revealed in Coronation Street.

Coronation Street is set to finally reveal who killed Lauren Bolton after months of speculation.

Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) went missing in February with no one knowing what happened to her. Bobby Crawford raised the alarm after blood stains were found in her apartment. Café owner Roy Cropper is currently the number one suspect after he was spotted deep cleaning Lauren’s apartment and a string of other coincides that led to him being arrested.

This week Coronation has been on TV every single single night and rewinding back to the same day. Each episode this week is the same day but will focus on different characters' storylines. The ITV soap will reveal the truth about what happened to Lauren and who murdered her.

Coronation Street spoilers ahead* A preview clip was shared by ITV that shows scenes that will air on Thursday (May 30). A flashback shows Lauren being attacked by her mystery 'killer' in what appears to be her last moments.

Roy Cropper is currently the main suspect however, over the past few weeks fans are convinced it’s someone else. Nathan Curtis recently arrived back on the cobbles and Bethany Platt thinks he has something to do with Lauren's murder.

Solicitor Joel Deering has also raised a few eyebrows with his suspicious behaviour, as well as Daniel Osbourne and Max Turner. Viewers will finally find out exactly who the killer is but is it any of these men or someone else who they never suspected?

Elsewhere Roy comes face to face with prisoner Griff Reynolds who is planning on beating him up in his cell. Roy tries to convince him that he’s innocent and has nothing to do with Lauren's murder

Pulling out the knife, Griff demands Roy tell him what he did with Lauren’s body. But Roy refuses to confess to her murder, Griff holds the knife to his throat and orders Roy to say his last words.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX

