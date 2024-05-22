Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

What really happened to Lauren Bolton as Coronation Street air gripping climax to ongoing storyline?

Coronation Street fans have been scratching their heads over who would have killed Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) after she disappeared three months ago. Next week ITV viewers will finally learn what really happened to Lauren and who killed her.

ITV shared a trailer featuring everyone who could be involved. Starting from Monday (May 27) the first four episodes will go back in time and relive the same day through the eyes of different characters. Coronation Street will be on every day next week and fans will finally find out what happened to Lauren.

Since Lauren went missing weeks ago there have been many names thrown around as to who could be the murderer. Roy Cropper is currently in prison after being arrested and charged with the teenager's murder. However, Nathan Curtis, Joel Deering, Max Turner and Bobby Crawford are also looking suspicious and could be suspects.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning soap expert Sharon Marshall was asked by host Ben Shepherd if it was “definitely one of them?” to which she replied “No, I don't know, I don't know! It could be Griff, it could be the far-right, everything could be a massive red-herring, it might be none of them.”

Executive Producer Iain MacLeod told Digital Spy: “This week is so gripping and unlike anything Coronation Street has done before, in terms of the story-telling. It's modern, really exciting and has some of our favourite characters right in the middle of the drama.”

Coronation Street special episodes will air every night from Monday May 27 to Friday May 31 at 7:30pm.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.