Coronation Street is set to bring back murderer Corey Brent but in a shock twist for new storyline.

Corey, played by actor Maximus Evans, 23, was sent to prison after he pleaded guilty to the murder of Seb Franklin. The ITV soap based the storyline on the real life murder of Sophie Lancaster. Seb and girlfriend Nina Lucas who were brutally attacked for being goths.

After confessing to the murder, Corey was sentenced to life in prison, but three years later he is set to return in an upcoming storyline featuring Seb’s mother Abi Webster (Franklin) this summer. According to reports, the actor will not be returning to the soap in person, however his presence will be felt in the storyline.

This comes after it was recently announced that Abi will be the centre of a deep fake porn storyline. The upcoming storyline will see Abi become the victim of X-rated videos created by A.I which will be sent to her boss Tyrone.

The ITV soap recently announced its plans for the controversial storyline. A source told The Sun: “Script writers are always keen to reflect what’s happening in the world.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

