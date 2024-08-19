Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The planned comeback of Sean Wilson, who is known for playing Martin Platt in Coronation Street, was recently axed.

The actor, 59, was set to reprise his role as Martin Platt in the lead-up to on-screen wife Gail Platt's (Helen Worth) exit from the ITV soap. In June Helen announced she would be leaving the soap after 50 years.

Sean Wilson was due to return to the cobbles in heartwarming scenes for Gail’s exit storyline. But it was recently revealed plans for the actor’s comeback have since been axed and now lawyers are involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Wilson, aka Corrie's Martin Platt, with his cheese at a festival in 2011.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a national newspaper a source revealed: “Sean’s actually been gone for a while. It all happened more than two weeks ago, but a lot of people around the set didn’t know.

“It’s been quite a shock and now a big talking point - even among current and past cast members. Whatever it is, there are lawyers involved because the very senior bosses at Coronation Street are not allowed to discuss it.”

Following the axing it has now been reported that the soap already has a familiar face lined up to replace Sean. Actor John Thomson is meant to be heading back to Coronation Street despite saying he would never return.

Speaking to Metro in 2012 the actor said: 'I don't want to be known as Jesse Chadwick, children's entertainer, for the rest of my life. I've been fortunate. I've had a varied career and like popping in and out of things. I was in it for ten months and felt I'd run my course'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Thomson | Getty

John played the children’s entertainer in 2008 to 2010 and dated Gail’s rival Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver). A source told Mail Online Coronation Street producers “wanted a recognisable name and plumped for John as his character was popular with viewers and a real blast from the past.”

John Thomson has not confirmed if he will be returning to Weatherfield. The comedian is also known for his roles in The Fast Show and Cold Feet. He recently featured in Netflix series The Gentlemen and is working on a new drama called Six More Sleeps.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.