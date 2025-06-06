A Coronation Street legend is set to depart in tonight’s episode (June 6) after a quarter of a century on the ITV soap.

Sue Cleaver has played Corrie resident Eileen Grimshaw on the soap since May 2000, and is now departing after 25 years on the cobbles. The actress, 61, revealed her plans to quit Coronation Street in January, saying in a statement: "I’ve had 25 privileged years of working on Coronation Street. The door is still firmly open, but as I reached my 60th year, I decided it was time to embrace change, look for new adventures and live fearlessly."

It was confirmed at the time that Eileen would depart later in the year, and that time is now, as the iconic character prepares to wave goodbye to the street.

Her recent storyline has seen son Jason, played by Ryan Thomas, return to Weatherfield and beg his mum to come live with him in Thailand. Eileen has found herself at a crossroads following the tragic death of her sister Julie only a few weeks ago and the breakdown of her relationship with undertaker George.

She seriously begins to consider the possibility of moving to Thailand with Jason and investing in his business. Eileen will be seen saying goodbye to the street she has called home for 25 years, with a special send-off from Steve and Tim that includes decorated Street Cars cabs in honour of her years working at Weatherfield’s taxi firm.

There’s no hard feelings between Eileen and George despite the break-up, with the undertaker set to turn up to say goodbye with a promise to stay in touch. Todd, Eileen’s son, will also lend his support to his departing mum as she jets off to the Thailand sun.

Sue’s departure from Coronation Street if the latest in a long line of stars who have either been axed or have quit the soap, which has been the victim of budget constraints from ITV bosses. Other stars to wave goodbye to the soap in recent months include Colson Smith, Charlotte Jordan, Shelley King, and Paddy Bever. Viewers are still to see exit storylines play out on screen for Sue Devaney and Daniel Brocklehurst among others.