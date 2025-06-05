Emmerdale fans are being warned that their favourite soap is being moved in a huge shake-up of the TV schedule tonight (June 5).

The ITV soap normally airs at 7.30pm Monday to Friday, but viewers are being warned that tonight’s episode will air a little earlier than normal. The new episode of Emmerdale will air at 7pm instead of 7.30pm on ITV1 and STV on Thursday, June 5.

This is due to the broadcast of the British Soap Awards, which will be shown on ITV1 and STV from 8pm this evening. The biggest night in the soap calendar returns, with programmes such as EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale battling it out in numerous categories.

The ceremony actually took place in London on May 31, at the Hackney Empire, with the event recorded and now ready for soap fans to watch. Tonight’s Emmerdale episode is already available on ITVX and the STV Player as part of the early release.

Emmerdale has been no stranger to disruption this week, with an episode being pulled from Tuesday night’s schedule due to live coverage of the Women’s Nations League match between England and Spain. As a result of that missing episode, tonight’s installment will be a bumper hour-long, to make up for the half-hour missed on Tuesday.

Looking ahead to next week, soap fans are also being warned of further disruption with coverage of men’s friendly between England and Senegal on ITV1 and STV on Tuesday evening (June 10). Emmerdale will not be broadcast, but will return to screens on Wednesday and again for a bumper hour-long episode on Thursday before rounding off the week in its usual Friday slot.