Emmerdale fans are eagerly waiting to see what happens to Ruby Milligan after her killer confession.

For those of you who have been on tenterhooks to find out what is going to happen to character Ruby Milligan in Emmerdale after her killer confession, you are going to have to wait a little bit longer….

Unfortunately for Emmerdale fans, the ITV soap will not be in its usual Tuesday evening slot (Tuesday June 3) as the Live UEFA Women's Nations League will be airing instead. The Live UEFA Women's Nations League will be presented by Laura Woods and kick-off is at 6pm.

In case you think Emmerdale might be on after the match ends, you would be wrong in assuming this. However, Emmerdale fans won’t have to wait too much longer as there is a one-hour episode airing tomorrow at 7pm on Wednesday June 4.

There will be further change this week as there will be another second hour-long episode the following day on Thursday June 5 and this will be taking place at 7pm before the British Soap Awards airs at 8pm.

When does Emmerdale return to its normal slot?

Emmerdale will air on Friday June 6 once again at 7.30pm.

How have Emmerdale fans been reacting to the schedule changes?

On the Emmerdale Superfans Facebook page, many fans have been asking the question: “Is emmerdale on tonight as it's not showing on itvx?” In response to this, one fan wrote: “Put this stupid football on a sports channel, not everyone likes football,” whilst another wrote: “Love the angry emojis