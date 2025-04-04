Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There’s a warning to Corrie fans this evening (April 4), with the soap’s traditional Friday night slot missing on TV schedules.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viewers will be waiting for a new episode of the ITV soap, but it has been taken off air. Corrie fans are waiting to watch upcoming scenes which will see fan-favourite character Debbie receive a devastating health diagnosis, as well as Dee-Dee handling the aftermath of her traumatic labour.

Here’s everything you need to know about why Corrie won’t air tonight and when we can next expect it on our screens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coronation Street star Katy Cavanagh set to return for Sue Cleaver’s exit storyline | ITV

Why is Coronation Street not on TV tonight?

Coronation Street will not be in its usual 8pm timeslot as ITV will instead be airing coverage of the Women’s Nations League match between England and Belgium. The coverage starts at 7.30pm right after Emmerdale’s half-hour episode.

The match kicks off at 8pm. The football coverage is scheduled to end at around 10.20pm this evening.

When will Coronation Street return?

As a result of the schedule change, the new episode has not been added to ITVX in the normal early release slot.

Coronation Street will return to its normal airing time at 8pm on Monday, April 7. The episode will be added to ITVX and STV Player that morning as part of the early release.

Corrie will continue its normal airing schedule on Wednesday (April 9) and Friday (April 11) also.