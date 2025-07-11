Coronation Street fans were shocked after Gary Windass’s attacker was finally revealed in last night’s episode of the ITV soap.

Corrie viewers finally got an answer over who put Gary (Mikey North) into a coma after a chain of events that included Maria (Samia Longchambon) becoming suspicious that all was not as it seemed.

Prior to Thursday night’s episode (July 10), viewers saw Gary reject a kiss from Lou Michaelis (Farrel Hegarty), with Lou later attempting to blackmail him including using his phone to send herself a suggestive text message.

As wife Maria tried to share her suspicions over Lou’s dangerous behaviour, Gary went to visit his mum Anna to clear his mind. But Maria became even more concerned when he failed to return home.

She then received a text message from Gary’s phone, which we last saw in the possession of Lou, claiming that he was staying at a friend’s place. However, Maria immediately knew this was out of character as Gary did not resurface to wish her son and his stepson Liam a happy birthday.

Lou has been sitting at Gary's side in the hospital, pretending to be his wife, after he was attacked and fell into a coma. | ITV

Viewers were shown Gary in a coma in a hospital bed, while Maria remained in the dark about the dire situation. She went on to report him as missing at the police station. When police detective Kit Green catches wind of news that there is an unidentified coma patient at the hospital, he immediately thinks it could be Gary.

He is later told that the patient is not Gary and breaks the news to Maria. However, it is then revealed that Lou has been sitting by Gary’s bedside, telling hospital staff that her name is “Gemma” and that Gary’s name is “Chesney”.

Summer (Harriet Bibby) and Nina (Mollie Gallagher) are also involved in the drama, after they overhear Maria telling Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien) that Gary’s card has not been used since June 23rd - the same day they took LSD and fled, with the pair believing they left someone to die.

In a shocking flashback, Gary is confronted by Lou who is attempting to extort money from him by threatening to blackmail him with false allegations of an affair between the pair. Despite threatening to tell the lie to Maria, Gary does not back down and threatens to go to the police about Lou’s blackmail plan.

As Gary delivers some heavy home truths on Lou, she lamps him over the head with an iron bar, knocking him out. Summer and Nina, who were high on LSD at this point following Aadi’s house party, are then seen approaching Gary who has collapsed in a bad way in the street. He reached out to Nina for help but she pushes him away and she and Summer flee to the cafe and struggle to understand what they had just seen.

In the final moment of the latest episode, Gary is seen waking from his coma as Lou sits bedside. Will he remember the attack and be able to pinpoint Lou as his attacker?

It was previously revealed that Farrel Hegarty would be exiting the soap alongside on-screen husband Mick (Joe Layton) in a major storyline this summer. So will Gary’s attack be the last mark the Michaelis’s make on Weatherfield?