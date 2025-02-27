It’s almost time for Crufts 2025 - here’s how to catch all of the action.

Doggy devotees' tails are up as Crufts 2025 gets ready for walkies. The canine carnival is next month, with around 18,000 dogs and their humans set to descend on Birmingham.

The NEC will host the four-day event between March 6 and 9, with a raft of competitions in all manner of categories set to be judged throughout. It culminates in the announcement of the Best in Show - one of the world's most prestigious pooch honours.

As well as breeds being judged, competition events include Agility, Flyball, and Heelwork to Music, with more than 200 breeds set to be represented. For those looking to make pooch-based purchases, Crufts also features more than 500 trade tables, offering the latest toys, treats and tailoring for your furry friends.

The timetable will see the first day focus on terrier breeds and hound breeds, while day two dives deeper into the competition with Heelwork to Music, Vulnerable Breeds Final, and the Agility Singles, as well as group judging for utility and toy dog breeds. The third doggy day includes gundog judging, the Scruffts Finals (for crossbreeds) and the Southern Golden Retrievers Display, while the show culminates in the judging of working and pastoral breeds and finally, crowing the Best in Show.

Pastoral Group winner, Australian Shepherd Dog, Viking, won Best in Show at Crufts Dog Show 2024 | Jacob King/PA Wire

Also featured is the annual Hero Dog Award which is open to a public vote. Nominees for the accolade include a blood donor dog and a four-legged friend who went on a seven-month hike alongside his grieving owner.

The Kennel Club, which runs Crufts, has revealed the five finalists are a Gordon Setter named Sharwood, English Setter-cross Louis, police dog Baloo, support dog Rosa the Pomeranian and therapy dog Tilly

Bill Lambert, a spokesperson for Crufts, said: “This award is an opportunity to celebrate our unsung canine heroes – those dogs that quietly go about changing people’s lives in their own unique and special way, those who keep us safe in society and show extraordinary courage, and those best friends who are by our sides through it all.

“These five finalists go to show exactly why dogs are known as ‘man’s best friend’, and we urge the public to vote and show their support for these extraordinary dogs and their unwavering loyalty, companionship and bravery.”

Crufts 2025 - how to watch

If you can't make it to the Midlands, you can catch-up with the canine cracker on Channel 4 and More 4 for free, while the Crufts YouTube channel will also show highlights from 2025 and years gone by.

Coming up on Thursday (March 6) from 3pm, this year’s event will get off to a breathless start with the speed and excitement of the flyball heats. Jim Rosenthal and Graham Partridge commentate on the action. Then, Ed Jackson is joined by special guest Ellie Simmonds as they roam the NEC’s halls and take a look at the day’s hot dog topics.

The TV coverage then switches to More4 at 6.30pm, as Clare Balding presents the first agility final and heelwork to music. Then, Clare and co are back on Channel 4 at 7.30pm, watching on as the first group – the terriers – is judged with the winner progressing to Sunday’s Best in Show final. Then it’s the hound category, where breeds range from the miniature dachshund to the Irish wolfhound.