Luke Littler and the success of the PDC World Darts Championship to be explored in a new three-part Sky Documentaries series, “Darts”

Sky Documentaries has greenlit a premium documentary series titled "Darts" following the phenomenal success of the 2023/24 PDC World Darts Championship final. Set to premiere on Sky and NOW later this year, the three-part series provides an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look into the world of professional darts. It comes after the incredible success of the PDC World Darts Championship 2023/2024, which became the biggest non-footballing viewed event in Sky Sports history with 4.8M million viewers tuning in to watch Luke Humphries beat Luke Littler, despite the 16-year-lds meteoric rise across the New Year.

From pre-tournament preparations to the gripping finals and beyond, the series delves into the lives of up-and-coming players, top-seeded professionals, supportive families, and the dedicated individuals behind the scenes. As one of the most popular sports on TV, "Darts" aims to uncover the personal stories of the players, showcasing the highs, lows, camaraderie, and sacrifices made to achieve success in this thrilling British sport.

Julia Nottingham, Executive Producer at Dorothy St Pictures, expressed excitement about revealing the compelling narratives within the world of professional darts. Tom Barry, Commissioning Editor at Sky Documentaries, highlighted the series' intent to bring audiences closer to the action, providing a unique perspective on the sport.

John Skipper, CEO of Meadowlark Media, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to capture the excitement of the darts at the World Championship, confident that the stories from Alexandra Palace will resonate globally.

Produced by Dorothy St Pictures and co-produced by Meadowlark in collaboration with the Professional Darts Corporation, "Darts" joins the acclaimed portfolio of documentary production company Dorothy St Pictures, known for their work on "Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story" and "Pamela, A Love Story."

