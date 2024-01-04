When will the 16-year-old prodigy be back on our screens?

Luke Littler says he has what it takes to return to the Alexandra Palace stage and win the World Championship in the future after his historic debut dream ended in a final defeat to Luke Humphries.

The 16-year-old has set Alexandra Palace alight over the last fortnight and was one win away from producing one of the greatest sporting stories of all time by becoming the youngest world champion.

But he fell at the final hurdle as Humphries showed why he is the new world number one with a scintillating 7-4 victory, which saw him lift the Sid Waddell trophy for the first time.

He may have fallen just short of achieving sporting immortality, but this is just the beginning for Littler and his time will surely come, with many tipping him to become a multiple world champion.

But when is the 16-year-old sensation - soon to be 17 - next in action? And when can you next catch him lighting up the dartboard? Here is everything you need to know.

Luke Littler celebrates with the runner-up trophy after the 2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship Final (Photo: Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

When is Luke Littler playing next?

The Premier League is a weekly round-robin competition played around the UK – with a couple of dates in Europe – between February and May.

The top-four ranked players qualify automatically, with the PDC choosing four other entrants. It will come under big pressure to hand Littler one of the remaining spots after his performance at Ally Pally.

The 16-year-old had said he does not think he will get picked due to his age and scheduling but it looks increasingly likely he will get the nod.

Luke Humphries - who beat Littler in the World Championship final - has backed Littler to make his Premier League debut after his incredible breakthrough performance, and several pundits, including Sky Sports Darts' Mark Webster, are urging Littler to be included when the lineup is revealed on Thursday 4 January.

"I don't know how they can ignore him," Webster said. "The score lines, the stats, the averages - he has just dispatched the players throughout every round. He's a special talent and whilst he's playing like this, he would be a great addition to the Premier League. The coverage he brings with him as well and he's a young player, so he's got a big appetite."

Premier League Darts returns to Sky Sports on Thursday 1 February as Cardiff kicks off the 17-week event all the way through to the Play-Offs on Thursday 23 May.

When will he next play for a title?

Littler's first shot at a major title will come at the UK Open in March as he has earned a spot in the last 64.

But it will be a test for Littler to handle the schedule as there is a lot of travelling both around the UK and Europe so he may have to pick and choose which events he plays.

Will he play in next year's World Championship?

Littler’s success at Ally Pally saw him earn a two-year PDC Tour card and guaranteed return to the World Championship in 2025, so he will be included in next year's tournament.

