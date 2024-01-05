Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Soul, best known for his role in Starsky and Hutch has died at the age of 80. The news was confirmed by his wife, Helen Snell, who said in a statement that he "died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family".

Soul starred in Starsky and Hutch alongside Paul Michael Glasser. He shot to fame following his standout role as Detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson in the 1970s TV series. As well as being a talented actor, he was also a singer and had success with singles including "Don't Give Up On Us" and "Silver Lady". He and Glaser later reprised their roles in the 2004 remake Starsky & Hutch, starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson. But, where can you watch the original Starsky and Hutch TV show and is it possible to stream the 2004 film? Here's everything you need to know about how you can watch Starsky and Hutch in the UK.

What was Starsky and Hutch about?

Starsky and Hutch was a 1970s cop show that followed streetwise Detective David Starsky as he patrolled the Bay City streets with his more intellectual partner, Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson. They would spend their days fighting crime and butting heads with no-nonsense Captain Harold Dobey and get insider intel from flamboyant bad-boy Huggy Bear. The series was an iconic sign of the times, complete with 70s fashion and became a huge hit, even inspiring a line of children's toys.

What was the car in Starsky and Hutch?

The car in Starsky and Hutch was a Ford Gran Torino from 1976. The two-door car was iconic for its bright red colour along with large white vector stripes on either side, making it the coolest cop car on the block.

How can you watch Starsky and Hutch TV series?

Starsky and Hutch season 1 is currently available to buy on Amazon Prime for £4.99. The TV series ran for four seasons but unfortunately only the first one is available.

How can you watch Starsky and Hutch movie?