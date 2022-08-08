The actor was best known for starring alongside Tom Selleck in the hit action series Magnum P.I.

Actor Roger E Mosley, best known for his role in Magnum P.I. has died.

The 83-year-old was involved in a car accident in August that had left him paralyzed and in a critical condition.

His death was announced on Facebook by his daughter Ch-a Mosley on Sunday 7 August.

In a heartfelt tribute she said “We could never mourn such an amazing man.”

Mosley rose to fame in the 1980s, starring alongside Tom Selleck in the hit action series Magnum P.I.

Here’s everything you need to know about Richard E Mosley and how he died.

Who was Roger E Mosley?

Mosley was an actor who is best known for his role as helicopter pilot Theodore Calvin (TC) in Magnum P.I.

The 83-year-old was born Roger Earl Mosley and was raised by his mother, Eloise in the Imperial Courts Project in Los Angeles.

A wrestler and swimming coach, he got into acting at a local community arts school and was spotted when a director from Universal came to talk to students about sacrifice.

Mosley challenged the director on his comments about “ketchup sandwiches” and was invited to visit Universal studios.

His first onscreen appearance was in 1971, and he went on to enjoy a successful career, working alongside actors including John Wayne, James Earl Jones, Burt Reynolds and Tom Selleck.

His acting credits include roles on acclaimed series such as: Starsky and Hutch, Walker, Texas Ranger and A Thin Line Between Love & Hate.

Who did he play in Magnum PI?

Mosley played the role of helicopter pilot Theodore Calvin (TC) in Magnum P.I created by Donald Bellisario and Glen A. Larson.

The actor featured in over 150 episodes starring alongside Selleck in the popular adventure drama from 1980 until 1988.

His character TC knew Selleck’s character Thomas Magnum from Vietnam and owned a helicopter company in Oahu, Hawaii, called Island Hoppers.

He often stepped in to help Magnum, getting him out of trouble with the help of his chopper.

According to Mosley, Selleck had recommended him for the part after the pair had acted together on Terminal Island in 1973.

Reflecting in an interview with Jim Conlon, Mosley recounted a conversation with his agent about the role.

Mosley said his agent told him: “It’s starring this guy Tom Selleck. Tom Selleck has made about five pilot shows and none of them has sold. So here’s what you do, Roger: Sign up for the show, go over to Hawaii, they’ll treat you good for the 20 days it will take to shoot the pilot, you’ll get a lot of money, and then you come home. A show with Tom Selleck always fails, and you’ll be fine.”

Mosley added: “Well, 8 1/2 years later.”

Actors (L-R) Larry Manetti, Tom Selleck, and Roger E. Mosley accept the Hero Award for “Magnum P.I. (Pic: Getty Images)

How did he die?

Mosley died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles three days after he was involved in a car accident.

His daughter Ch-A had been giving updates on her father’s condition on Facebook.

On Saturday 6 August, she shared he was “fighting hard”, but on Sunday 7 August, she confirmed the actor had passed away.

The car accident had left Mosley paralyzed and in a critical condition, however, the exact cause of his death has not been revealed.

Mosley leaves behind his wife Antoinette Laudermick and their three children.

What tributes were paid to him?

His death was announced in a Facebook post by his daughter Ch-A Mosley.

In a heartfelt tribute she said: “We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.”

Actor Richard Brooks also took to social media to share his condolences to the family.

In a Tweet he said: “We’ve lost another great actor & legend today.”