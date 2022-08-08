According to Judith Durham’s website, she and her late husband Ron Edgeworth decided not to have children as their ‘love for each other fulfilled them completely’

Judith Durham, lead singer of the Australian folk group The Seekers, has died aged 79.

Known for her distinctive voice, Durham will be remembered for hits including Georgy Girl which was featured in the film of the same name starring Lynn Redgrave and was nominated for an Academy Award.

The Seekers were Australia’s first pop group to reach a number one in the USA, with the folk-singing foursome reaching international acclaim from 1964 to 1968.

In a tribute, Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese called Durham “a national treasure.”

Here’s everything you need to know about who Judith Durham was and how she died.

Australian singer and musician Judith Durham of The Seekers, posed in London on 24th February 1971 (Pic: Hulton Archive)

Who was Judith Durham?

Durham was best known for being the lead singer of the Australian folk group The Seekers.

Born Judith Mavis Cock in Victoria, Australia, she changed her surname to her mother’s maiden name at the age of 18.

Durham was a talented pianist, who gained an Associate in Music at the University of Melbourne.

Her singing career began by chance, after she was asked to sing at the Memphis Jazz Club, where she began to perform regularly with Frank Traynor’s Jazz Preachers.

In 1963, Durham joined The Seekers alongside Athol Guy, Keith Potger and Bruce Woodley.

They recorded their first album “Introducing the Seekers” before setting sail to the UK in 1964 as the musical act on the cruise ship Fairsky.

What was originally expected to be a 10 week trip turned into a four year career, featuring top 10 hits, number ones in the UK and the USA and international acclaim.

However despite their growing success, Durham made the decision to leave the group and pursue a solo career.

When did Judith Durham leave The Seekers?

Durham left The Seekers in August 1968, after four years with the folk group.

Reflecting on her decision to leave in an interview with ABC in 2019 she said: “I never thought for a million years that they would have thought that I turned my back on them … I thought everybody was feeling fine.”

The group would not reunite again until 1992, when they performed their Silver Jubilee tour, celebrating 25 years of their music.

The last time The Seekers performed together was for their Golden Jubilee Tour, which celebrated their 50th anniversary.

During the tour, Durham had a stroke which left her unable to read or write music, but she was able to recover and rejoin the tour in 2014.

(L-R) Bruce Woodley, Judith Durham, Keith Potger and Athol Guy of The Seekers attend a photocall ahead of their 50th anniversary tour (Pic: Getty Images)

How old was she when she died?

Durham was 79-years-old when she died in palliative care on Friday 5 August, 2022.

How did Judith Durham die?

In a statement from Universal Music Australia and Musicoast, it was confirmed the singer had died from complications relating to her chronic lung disease.

The statement added: “This is a sad day for Judith’s family, her fellow Seekers, the staff of Musicoast, the music industry and fans worldwide, and all of us who have been part of Judith’s life for so long.”

Australian singer Judith Durham of folk music group The Seekers, in 1968 (Pic: Getty Images)

Who was Judith Durham’s husband?

Durham married actor and composer Ron Edgeworth in 1969, with the pair staying together for 35 years.

Edgeworth became her musical director and helped to shape her solo career.

The couple divided their time living between Melbourne, the UK and Switzerland.

Edgeworth died in 1994 at the age of 56-years-old after being diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease.

Australian singer and musician Judith Durham of The Seekers posed with her husband, British pianist Ron Edgeworth in 1971 (Pic: Hulton Archive)

Did Judith Durham and her husband have any children?

Durham and her husband decided not to have any children.

According to Judith Durham’s website their “love for each other and the music that was woven into every part of their lives fulfilled them completely.”

What where her best songs?

The popular singer songwriter achieved many top 10 hits, including a number one in the UK and USA.

Her best songs included: Georgy Girl, I Am Australian, The Carnival Is Over, A World of Our Own and I’ll Never Find Another You.

What tributes were paid to her?

Tributes have flooded in for the Australian folk star.

In a tribute on Twitter, Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese called Durham “a national treasure.”

Adding: “Judith Durham gave voice to a new strand of our identity and helped blaze a trail for a new generation of Aussie artists.

“Her kindness will be missed by many, the anthems she gave to our nation will never be forgotten.”

In a statement her former band mates called her “our treasured lifelong friend and shining star.”

They added: “Her struggle was intense and heroic, never complaining of her destiny and fully accepting its conclusion. Her magnificent musical legacy Keith, Bruce and I are so blessed to share.”

Author Phillip Pullman also took to Twitter to share a heartfelt tribute that referenced one of Durham’s most famous songs.