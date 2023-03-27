Stephen Mulhern will replace Noel Edmonds as host on the ITV reboot of Channel 4 game show Deal or No Deal

Applications to appear on the new series of Deal of No Deal are now open.

Classic British game show Deal or No Deal is returning more than seven years after the show went off air, with a new series coming to ITV and ITVX - and with a new host. Deal or No Deal ran on Channel 4 for more than 3,000 episodes from 2005-2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The show sees contestants try to win as much money as possible by choosing boxes containing unknown cash amounts between 1p and £250,000 to get rid of at random. The amount in the box is revealed after they have chosen to eliminate it from the game, with the remaining cash values still in play still on the screen.

Throughout the game, the contestant is interrupted by the Banker, an unseen presence who interacts with host Noel Edmonds via an old fashioned phone. The Banker tries to buy the contestant out of the game, offering them a figure that they hope will stop them playing for more money.

If the contestant gets to the end of the game, when there are only two boxes left, one of which is the box in front of them, they must choose whether to open their box or swap it for the other remaining one. Noel then opened the box they have chosen and they win the amount within it. Over the course of the show, nine contestants won the top prize of £250,000.

With a rebooted version of the show coming to ITV and ITVX, many more contestants will be hoping to win big. The new series will be filmed at Dock10 studios in Media City, Greater Manchester in the first two weeks of July 2023.

How can you apply to be on Deal or No Deal?

Deal or No Deal

Advertisement

Advertisement

Applications are open for the new series of Deal or No Deal and the form will take around 15 minutes to complete. Applicants must be available for filming in the first two weeks of July 2023, must have the right to live in the UK, and must be aged 18 or over.

The application form requires applicants to provide personal and contact details. There is also an ‘about you’ section which asks more revealing questions, such as what you would do with your winnings, and what strategy you would employ in the game.

The closing date for applications is midnight on Friday 12th May 2023.

Who is the new Deal or No Deal host?

Stephen Mulhern has been confirmed as the new host for the ITV version of the show. The comedian, presenter, and magician. He is best known for presenting Britain’s Got More Talent, Saturday Night Takeaway, and Catchphrase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of his involvement in the show, Mulhern said: “Wow what an opportunity, I’m beyond excited to be hosting the brand-new series. I’ve always been such a huge fan of the show, so much so, I’ve been practising at home with small cereal boxes!