Deal or No Deal is back, with a brand new host and an even more brutal banker on the phone

Stephen Mulhurne hosts the ITV revival of cult early-evening classic, 'Deal or No Deal' (Credit: ITV/The One Show)

The renowned television series ‘Deal Or No Deal’ is making a comeback, this time with a fresh setting, new prize boxes, and a new roster of contestants eager to secure a substantial cash prize. The challenge, however, lies in facing the brand-new Banker - and for fans of Noel Edmonds, watching the series without his distinctive, charismatic approach.

Under the guidance of the show's new host, Stephen Mulhern, the series, produced by Remarkable Entertainment (a Banijay UK company), will feature contestants battling against the notorious Banker in a high-stakes game of nerves and intuition, all for a chance at a life-changing cash reward.

In each episode, contestants are presented with 22 sealed boxes, each concealing a different sum of money. Without prior knowledge of the contents, participants must strategically eliminate boxes one by one, gradually revealing the amounts within. The tension escalates as the contestants face tempting offers from the notorious Banker, who proposes cash deals in exchange for the mystery amount in their chosen box. The allure of larger cash prizes intensifies the longer they go unclaimed, impacting the Banker's offers.

Tamara Gilder, Joint Managing Director for Remarkable Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Deal or No Deal back. It’s an iconic format – but now on a new channel with a new, fantastic host. We also have a new Banker, but I’m afraid they’re even more awful than the last one.”

Head of Entertainment commissioning at ITV, Katie Rawcliffe, agreed that the format of the game show is iconic: “Deal or No Deal is such an iconic format and we are delighted that it will be joining the ITV family. Stephen's infectious warmth and wit mixed with his natural rapport with members of the public is the perfect combination for this much-loved TV series.

When does the new series of ‘Deal or No Deal’ begin?