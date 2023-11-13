‘Loose Men,’ the all-male spin-off from ITV1’s ‘Loose Women’ programme, returns this week to launch a new men’s mental health campaign.

Vernon Kay, Ronan Keating and Ore Oduba will make their return to mid-morning television this week, with ‘Loose Men’ coming back to our screens at the end of the week in celebration of International Men’s Day 2023. Joining them making his debut on the show is footballing legend at one time ‘I’m A Celeb’ king of the jungle Harry Redknapp for this special event.

Speaking previously on ‘This Morning’, the ‘I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ champion said: "We never made arrangements on Saturday night to go out with anybody. If we got beat – you don't realise, I spoke to someone the other day, you talk about mental health issues. I used to get so low. People would be like, 'Oh Harry's always upbeat, always happy', but when you're on your own, after a defeat – when I look back on it, it was scary how low I would get."

Previously, ‘Loose Men’ took over from the all-female panellists in 2020 for the first time in the show’s 21-year history, as part of ‘Loose Women’s’ campaign, “Stand By Your Men,” in an effort to get more males talking about not being ok and their mental health rather than take the strong, stoic approach to how their feeling.

The special episodes included talking points such as loneliness, the male biological clock and body image, and with 2023’s campaign titled “Half-Time Team Talk,” the discussion about how men are feeling and their mental health is once again on the cards. The campaign is set to work with mental health charity Mind with the aim of breaking the stigma around mental health.

When is ‘Loose Men’ airing on ITV?