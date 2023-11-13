It was the end of the journey for one Strictly Come Dancing couple, with Angela Rippon and Krishnan Guru-Murthy on the chopping block right before the big Blackpool bonanza

Another week means that Strictly Come Dancing fans have had to wave goodbye to another couple from the competition.

The stakes were higher than ever as the couples performed for a place in the big bonanza show in Blackpool. The BBC competition show will follow tradition and take to the dancefloor in the north next week.

But unfortunately for one couple, they've just not made it over the line to book their place on the famous ballroom. But who left this week? Here's everything you need to know.

Which couple left Strictly Come Dancing last week?

After a fiercely fought battle on Saturday night, fans of the show sat down on Sunday to find that it was the battle of the journalists in the dance-off. Channel 4 News' Krishnan Guru-Murthy was up against former newsreader Angela Rippon, fighting for their place in next week's show.

Krishnan and his partner Lauren Oakley had found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard at the end of Saturday's show after scoring a total of 25 points for their samba to Bamboléo by Gipsy Kings. Angela and her partner Kai Widdrington, who found themselves in the dance-off last week also, were third bottom of the leaderboard with their Paso Doble to Hung Up by Madonna after earning 32 points from the panel.

After performing their routines once again in the dance-off, it was decided by the judges that it was time to say goodbye to Krishnan. Craig, Motsi and Anton all voted to save Angela, with the majority decision meaning that the veteran newsreader lives to dance another day.

Head judge Shirley told presenter Tess that she would have saved Krishnan, however the majority had already made the decision. She said: “I picked the person that I felt was more grounded on their feet without any technical errors and I would have saved Krishnan and Lauren.”

After his departure was confirmed Krishnan said: "I am incredibly grateful to the entire production team, judges, my incredible Strictly family up there. It’s right I am going out this week and I have got to get back to life. The thing that has made Strictly really special is Lauren. She is most incredible teacher, partner, friend. She is the real Strictly star and I am so delighted I am the first partnership you have had. She is going to go a long way and I am very proud of her.”