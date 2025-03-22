Death In Paradise: When is series 14 finale on TV? Episode schedule explained as BBC show moved from time slot
The BBC crime comedy-drama has continued to delight fans, pulling in millions of viewers per episode. Series 14, which premiered in January, saw former EastEnders star Don Gilet take on the role of DI Mervin Wilson on the fictional of Saint Marie.
Viewers were left disappointed last night (March 21) however, with the episode missing from the BBC schedule. The finale slot was moved due to the live Red Nose Day Comic Relief: Funny For Money fundraiser.
The annual telethon aired from 7pm on BBC1, cutting into Death In Paradise’s normal air time. As a result, the BBC delayed the finale.
When is the Death In Paradise finale on TV?
The final episode of Death In Paradise series 14 will air on BBC1 on Friday, March 28. The episode will air at 9pm.
Is the Death In Paradise series 14 finale available on BBC iPlayer?
The episode is not available to watch yet on BBC iPlayer. The finale will be available to watch live on iPlayer at the same time it broadcasts on BBC1.
You will be able to catch up with the episode on the streaming service after it airs live. All previous series 14 episodes are available to catch up on before watching the finale, with all previous series also available to watch on iPlayer.
What can fans expect from Death In Paradise series 14 finale?
Fans are gearing up for the final installment in series 14, which will see Don Gilet’s Mervin at the centre of his own investigation hours before he is due to fly home.
In an official synopsis, the BBC said: “Mervin is about to fly home but finds himself at the centre of a murder investigation when a body is discovered in his shack. As Mervin professes his innocence, the team can’t work out how the victim ended up inside a locked building with no sign of forced entry.
“The woman's identity remains elusive until they discover she was volunteering at a local turtle conservation charity, and suspicion falls on her colleagues. Meanwhile, Selwyn grapples with his most difficult decision yet when he delivers some personal news to Mervin that turns everything on its head.”
