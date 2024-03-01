Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The plight of Britain’s Asian community during 1976 and 1981 is set to be the focus of a new documentary “Defiance,” set to screen on Channel 4 later this year and produced by Riz Ahmed’s Left Handed Films, alongside BAFTA-winning production company Rogan Productions.

The three-hour docu-series will investigate a campaign of violence and murder within the Asian community from the mid seventies into the early eighties, during a time that the National Front’s activity became more prominent in the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through the use of archive footage and new testimony from key figures at the time, the ground-breaking documentary highlights the series of events including the Southall riots, the death of Blair Peach, the “Battle for Brick Lane” and the story around the Bradford 12 - a group of Asian individuals who looked to protect their community from the racist attacks but were ultimately arrested by the police for their efforts.

Channel 4 promises that “these timely films will lift the lid on a period in recent British history, in which the violence and injustice – as well as the extraordinary courage of those who confronted it – resonates through the decades.”

Children play outside an automobile showroom which has burned down in the Manningham District of Bradford July 14, 2001 in London, England. The neighborhood has been the site of recent rioting caused by tension between the local Asian community and the British National Party (BNP). (Photo by Sion Touhig/Getty Images)

Speaking about the documentary, Riz Ahmed and Allie Moore of Left Handed Films said: “The British Asian civil rights movement is a forgotten piece of history. The Southall Riots, the death of Blair Peach, and the story of the Bradford 12 all continue to shape Britain.”

“These are stories of bravery in the face of violence, and a refusal to let prejudice go unchallenged - they could not be more timely. We’re excited to be working with an incredible team to grip audiences and stretch our idea of who the United Kingdom is as a nation."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Head of Specialist Factual for Channel 4, Shaminder Nahal said: “I couldn’t be more excited to have been able to commission this series, which feels like it will be the first of its kind. At a moment when we have a British Asian Prime Minister and an Asian First Minister in Scotland, it is incredibly powerful to be able to tell the stories of everyday British Asians fighting to make their way in this country and to be heard.”