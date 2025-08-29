The final episode of Dexter: Resurrection is right around the corner.

Fans of the crime drama series were ecstatic when it was announced that the series would be returning, with main star Michael C. Hall reprising his role as the vigilante serial killer, which he originated on Dexter from 2006 to 2013.

Dexter: Resurrection is another continuation of the story, following the 2021 series Dexter: New Blood. Set ten weeks after the event of that series, Resurrection follows Dexter as he chases Harrison (Jack Alcott) to New York City after suffering from a near-fatal gunshot wound. However, Captain Angel Batista (David Zayas) is hot on their heels, following the pair from Miami. When Captain Batista starts asking questions, Dexter’s past begins to catch up to him.

Excitement is high amongst fans ahead of the season one finale - here’s everything you need to know about how to tune in and what lies in the future for the Dexter: Resurrection.

When is Dexter: Resurrection episode 10 out?

The season one finale of Dexter: Resurrection will hit screens on Friday, September 5. The episode will be available to watch on Paramount+ from 8am UK time, while US viewers can tune in from 12am ET/9pm PT.

The first nine episodes of the show are available to watch on the streaming service right now.

Will there be another season of Dexter: Resurrection?

As of yet, there has been no official announcement that Dexter: Resurrection will be returning for another season. However, according to reports, an announcement is imminent.

Variety reported that Paramount are set to arrange a writers’ room for the second season of the show following success with both viewers and critics.

It comes after prequel series Dexter: Original Sin was cancelled after one serie, despite Paramount previously announcing that the show would be returning. It comes as network bosses aim to focus on the Resurrection series, with star Michael C. Hall, who played the titular antihero character in the original Dexter series, front and centre.