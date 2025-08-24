Hit TV show Emily in Paris has resumed filming following the tragic death of one of the directors on set in Italy.

Tributes have been paid to assistant director Diego Borella who tragically passed away in front of horrified colleagues during filming for the latest series.

The hit Netflix show suspended filming after the assistant director collapsed and died at the Hotel Danieli in Venice on Thursday.

However, members of the show's cast - including Lily Collins, Eugenio Franceschini, Ashley Park and Paul Forman - have been spotted by People magazine returning to the set in Venice.

The cast and crew have been filming season five of the show over recent weeks but the cameras stopped rolling temporarily after Borella died, aged 47.

A spokesperson for Paramount Television Studios previously said: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the Emily in Paris production family. Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

Borella - who trained in Rome, London and New York - had been in Italy in recent weeks to work on the show's upcoming season.

An official synopsis previously offered an insight into season five of Emily in Paris. The synopsis reads: "Just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities."

Darren Star - the show's creator - also teased details of the new season, confirming that Emily is "not leaving Paris". The 64-year-old TV writer - who also created shows such as Melrose Place, Beverly Hills, 90210, and Sex and the City - explained to Deadline last year: "She didn’t change her Instagram handle to Emily in Rome. She is working in Rome sometimes. Sylvie’s company has an office in Rome. Emily’s getting that on its feet. I don’t necessarily think that it means a permanent — in my mind, it’s definitely not a permanent — move to Rome. We’re not leaving Paris."