As the Writers Strike continues and the Screen Actors Guild vote to authorise a strike, the Directors Guild prepare for its own contract negotiations with the AMPTP

With the Writers Strike approaching the end of its first month, and the Screen Actors Guild currently balloting its members to measure support for industrial action, all eyes are on the Directors Guild.

The Directors Guild of America (a labour union representing directors, assistant directors, and other directorial staff) is currently negotiating a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (a trade association that represents film studios, broadcast television networks, and streaming services). These negotiations – which began on Wednesday 10 May, a little over a week after the WGA strike began – will determine how directors are paid for their work going forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The DGA hasn’t so far called on its members to vote to authorise a strike. Such a vote wouldn’t automatically guarantee industrial action, but it would empower DGA leadership to call one should negotiations necessitate it (as was the case with the WGA, which held a similar vote in April, and SAG-AFTRA, which is currently holding their own vote). At the moment, it’s currently unclear whether or not the Guild will hold such a vote.

What are the issues at stake?

SAG-AFTRA members attend a picket in support of striking WGA members in May 2023 (Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Ahead of contract negotiations, DGA leadership put particular emphasis on global streaming residuals (the royalty payments a director receives when a film or television episode they worked on is streamed online around the world). Writing in Variety, DGA president and former Mad Men director Lesli Linka Glatter argued that as “streaming platforms have gained millions of subscribers around the world, [studios] haven’t allowed directors and our teams to share fairly in the international growth of these platforms or the global distribution of our work.”

A similar sentiment was expressed in a statement to guild members, in which DGA leadership said that “the vast majority of SVOD subscriber growth is based abroad and many of the streaming services’ business models are now focused on global growth. As we prepare to bargain for a strong and modern contract, we’re committed to negotiate a residual formula that provides our fair share of the global growth of this industry and the distribution of our work around the world.”

Other priorities for the DGA, listed on their website as part of a statement to members when negotiations began, include wage increases to address inflation, pension security, and protections for assistant and associate directors. Efforts to increase diversity, improve on-set safety and working conditions, and further enshrining directors’ creative vision have also emerged as key issues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Because the WGA is currently on strike, and SAG-AFTRA is currently undertaking its own negotiations with the AMPTP, it’s likely that any deal between the DGA and the AMPTP would have to include a ‘favoured nations’ clause (i.e. the DGA will be able to gain the benefit of any subsequent better terms achieved by the other guilds too).

Has the Directors Guild ever gone on strike before?

While both the Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA have a history of industrial action, the DGA has only ever gone on strike once before – for about three hours in the morning of Monday 13 July 1987. The shortest strike in Hollywood history, it was motivated again by the issue of residual payments (in that case those associated the sale of VHS tapes and the rise of pay-per-view television rather than streaming).

Part of why that strike ended was because the different groups making up the AMPTP had, in that instance, little reason to agree with each other and negotiate together – a traditional television channel, under normal circumstances a competitor with pay-per-view cable channels, had no reason to be invested in pay-per-view residuals. A proposed concession by the DGA on pay-per-view residuals was tied to a request for an increase in royalties accompanying the sale of VHS tapes, which proved to be a greater sticking point for the assembled members of the AMPTP, and it wasn’t long before the producers had agreed to the initial DGA demands.

What would happen if the DGA strike?

Total production shutdown, especially if a strike was in conjunction with a WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike too. Beyond that, it’s difficult to say exactly what would happen – a DGA strike is near unprecedented just on its own, let alone alongside action undertaken by the other guilds too – but it’s likely that it’d bring the AMPTP back to the negotiating table with all three unions very quickly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since negotiations began, the DGA have issued relatively few public statements. They have, however, indicated a desire to reach a new contract agreement before SAG-AFTRA begin negotiating with the AMPTP in early June – suggesting that we’ll know what’s going to happen relatively soon, one way or another.