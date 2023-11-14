Clive Owen and ‘The Crown’ actress Emma Corrin star in Disney+’s new Generation Z whodunnit, ‘A Murder at the End of the World.’

Emma Corrin and Clive Owen star in 'A Murder at the End of the World,' now streaming on Disney+ (Credit: Disney)

It’s being touted as a Generation Z Agatha Christie production, as Disney+’s newest series, ‘A Murder at the End of the World,’ arrives on the streaming platform this week. The show marks the second collaboration between Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, after the success of their previous series, ‘The OA,’ which arrived on Netflix in 2016.

In this innovative take on the traditional whodunit, Darby, along with 11 other guests, receives an exclusive invitation from a secluded billionaire to join a retreat set in a breathtaking and isolated locale. The tranquil atmosphere takes a dark turn when one of the guests is discovered lifeless. Now, Darby faces a challenging battle to establish the death as a deliberate act amidst conflicting motives, all while racing against time to prevent the killer from claiming another victim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The release of ‘A Murder at the End of the World’ is the second time this week that we will see actress Emma Corrin on our screens - many will recall her time on ‘The Crown’ where she played Diana, The Princess of Wales, and is set to reprise that role ‘from the grave’ for a cameo in the forthcoming sixth and final season of the acclaimed Netflix drama.

But before then, we can enjoy Clive Owen’s performances from the comfort of our own living room - or bus if you’re one of those who likes to watch while commuting - so what is ‘A Murder at the End of the World’ all about and who else stars in the new Disney+ series?

What is ‘A Murder at the End of the World’ about?

The series follows Darby Hart, an amateur detective. Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life

Who stars in ‘A Murder at the End of the World’?

Emma Corrin and Clive Owen star in 'A Murder at the End of the World,' now streaming on Disney+ (Credit: Disney)

Advertisement

Advertisement

IMDB has listed the following performers as the main cast for the series:

Emma Corrin as Darby Hart

Brit Marling as Lee

Clive Owen as Andy Ronson

Harris Dickinson as Bill Farrah

Alice Braga as Sian

Jermaine Fowler as Martin

Joan Chen as Lu Mei

Raúl Esparza as David

Edoardo Ballerini as Ray

Pegah Ferydoni as Ziba

Ryan J. Haddad as Oliver

Javed Khan as Rohan

When is ‘A Murder at the End of the World’ on Dinsey+?