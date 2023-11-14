Disney+’s A Murder at the End of the World | What is it about, who stars in it and when is it out on Disney+?
Clive Owen and ‘The Crown’ actress Emma Corrin star in Disney+’s new Generation Z whodunnit, ‘A Murder at the End of the World.’
It’s being touted as a Generation Z Agatha Christie production, as Disney+’s newest series, ‘A Murder at the End of the World,’ arrives on the streaming platform this week. The show marks the second collaboration between Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, after the success of their previous series, ‘The OA,’ which arrived on Netflix in 2016.
In this innovative take on the traditional whodunit, Darby, along with 11 other guests, receives an exclusive invitation from a secluded billionaire to join a retreat set in a breathtaking and isolated locale. The tranquil atmosphere takes a dark turn when one of the guests is discovered lifeless. Now, Darby faces a challenging battle to establish the death as a deliberate act amidst conflicting motives, all while racing against time to prevent the killer from claiming another victim.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The release of ‘A Murder at the End of the World’ is the second time this week that we will see actress Emma Corrin on our screens - many will recall her time on ‘The Crown’ where she played Diana, The Princess of Wales, and is set to reprise that role ‘from the grave’ for a cameo in the forthcoming sixth and final season of the acclaimed Netflix drama.
Though we at NationalWorld are pleased to see the return of Clive Owen on our screens as Andy Ronson. We last caught Owen playing the role of Bill Clinton in the FX series ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story,’ shortly after finishing up his leading role work in the Cinemax historical drama, ‘The Knick,’ back in 2013. Owen is set to return to the big screen too at some stage next year, starring alongside Daisy Ridley in Martin Campbell’s latest film, ‘Cleaner.’
But before then, we can enjoy Clive Owen’s performances from the comfort of our own living room - or bus if you’re one of those who likes to watch while commuting - so what is ‘A Murder at the End of the World’ all about and who else stars in the new Disney+ series?
What is ‘A Murder at the End of the World’ about?
The series follows Darby Hart, an amateur detective. Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life
Who stars in ‘A Murder at the End of the World’?
Advertisement
Advertisement
IMDB has listed the following performers as the main cast for the series:
- Emma Corrin as Darby Hart
- Brit Marling as Lee
- Clive Owen as Andy Ronson
- Harris Dickinson as Bill Farrah
- Alice Braga as Sian
- Jermaine Fowler as Martin
- Joan Chen as Lu Mei
- Raúl Esparza as David
- Edoardo Ballerini as Ray
- Pegah Ferydoni as Ziba
- Ryan J. Haddad as Oliver
- Javed Khan as Rohan
When is ‘A Murder at the End of the World’ on Dinsey+?
The first two episodes of ‘A Murder at the End of the World’ are currently streaming on Disney+, with a new episode set to drop weekly every Tuesday.