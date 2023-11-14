Al Capone, Frank Lucas and Pablo Escobar’s rise to notoriety is the focus of the new Netflix series ‘How to Become a Mob Boss,’ narrated by Peter Dinklage.

The intricacies of the criminal underworld, in particular six notorious leaders of various mobs and gangs across the United States and beyond, are examined as Peter Dinklage narrates the new Netflix series ‘How to Become a Mob Boss.’ Dinklage, who can be seen later this year in ‘The Toxic Avenger’ remake, guides us through the tactics that the likes of Frank Lucas and Pablo Escobar used to rise through the criminal ranks and

The series follows on from another Netflix series, ‘How to Become a Cult Leader,’ which rather than be an instructional tool was more of a cautionary tale about the ease of creating a cult of personality that people gravitate towards during times of hardship or ‘spiritual enlightenment.’ Very much akin to those cult leaders though, the leaders involved in ‘How to Become a Mob Boss’ are shown to foster their own cult of personality - either by showing favouritism or by sheer scaremongering.

True crime on Netflix has proven to have an audience, with the successes of ‘Making a Murderer’ and of course ‘Tiger King’ and the mystery surrounding Carole Baskin that became meme-worthy during the height of the pandemic. Of all the mob bosses in the world, however, what six have Netflix concentrated on with their new series?

What mob bosses are featured in ‘How to Become a Mob Boss’?

Episode 1: Al Capone

Al Capone, also known as "Scarface," was an American gangster during the Prohibition era. He rose to prominence as the leader of the Chicago Outfit, a powerful criminal organization. Capone became notorious for his involvement in bootlegging, racketeering, and various criminal activities.

Episode 2: Frank Lucas

Frank Lucas was an American drug trafficker who operated in Harlem during the late 1960s and early 1970s. He was known for smuggling heroin into the United States from Southeast Asia, particularly during the Vietnam War. Lucas' life and criminal empire were depicted in the film ‘American Gangster’ starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe.

Episode 3: Salvatore Riina

A picture taken on March 8, 1993 shows mafia boss Salvatore "Toto" Riina during his trial at the high security prison Ucciardone in Palermo. (Credit: Getty)

Salvatore "Toto" Riina, also known as "The Beast," was a Sicilian Mafia boss and a key figure in the Corleonesi faction. He became the supreme boss of the Sicilian Mafia, orchestrating ruthless tactics and a series of high-profile murders during the Mafia's internal war.

Episode 4: John Gotti

John Gotti, also known as "The Teflon Don," was an American mobster and the boss of the Gambino crime family in New York City. Gotti gained notoriety for his role in organized crime and became one of the most powerful and visible Mafia bosses in the 20th century. Gotti’s inclusion in the series marks the second time in recent weeks that Netflix has focused on his life, after the release of ‘Get Gotti’ in October.

Episode 5: Whitey Bulger

Episode 6: Pablo Escobar

Pablo Escobar was a Colombian drug lord and the ‘El Patron’ (leader) of the Medellín Cartel, one of the most powerful drug cartels in history. Escobar was a major figure in the cocaine trade during the 1970s and 1980s, amassing immense wealth and power. His life was portrayed in the popular Netflix series ‘Narcos,’ which starred Boyd Holbrook and Wagner Moura.

When does ‘How to Become a Mob Boss’ arrive on Netflix?