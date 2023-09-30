The Toxic Avenger: Peter Dinklage-led reboot of Troma classic drops a very NSFW trailer ahead of release
Troma’s iconic hero ‘The Toxic Avenger’ gets the reboot treatment, and given the gory trailer, we’d say it’s a faithful adaptation
There are some film franchises that are considered hallowed ground, where a remake, a re-imagining or a reboot is sometimes met with uncertainty. ‘The Godfather’ series, Akira Kurosawa’s ‘The Seven Samurai,’ and of course, Troma’s beloved gross-out classic, ‘The Toxic Avenger.’
But with a new trailer having dropped for the reboot of the cult 1981 superhero black comedy, and with of all people, Peter Dinklage taking the role of Toxie, New Jersey’s superhero they can call their own, we’re pretty sure that the creators involved in the reboot have picked up the pitch black, incredibly bloody charm of the original film.
Usually, we would embed the trailer here, but given the very not-safe-for-work content within it, we’re going to leave you a link instead. Fair warning - you might be in for a queasy Saturday afternoon if you’re eating while watching it.
But given that Macon Blair, the director behind ‘Green Room’ and ‘I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore,’ is at the helm of the reboot, you probably already have an indication of the grindhouse appeal the filmmaker is going for - in its splatstick glory.
With the wealth of talent involved in the reboot, including Kevin Bacon, Jane Levy and Elijah Wood (a previous collaborator with Macon Blair), ‘The Toxic Avenger’ might be 2023’s gruesome cinematic delight, following in the footsteps of films such as ‘Terrifier 2.’
What is ‘The Toxic Avenger’ about?
"Set in a fantasy world following Winston, a stereotypical weakling who works as a janitor at Garb-X health club and is diagnosed with a terminal illness that can only be cured by an expensive treatment that his greedy, power-hungry employer refuses to pay for.”
“After deciding to take matters into his own hands and rob his company, Winston falls into a pit of toxic waste and is transformed into a deformed monster that sets out to do good and get back at all the people who have wronged him.”
Who is starring in ‘The Toxic Avenger’ reboot?
The Internet Movie Database has listed the following cast members in lead roles:
- Peter Dinklage as Winston Gooze/The Toxic Avenger
- Jacob Tremblay as Wade
- Taylour Paige as J.J. Doherty
- Kevin Bacon as Bob Garbinger
- Sarah Niles as Mayor Togar
- Julia Davis as Kissy Sturnevan
- Julian Kostov as Budd Berserk
- Elijah Wood as Fritz Garbinger
- David Yow as Guthrie Stockins
- Macon Blair as Dennis
- Jonny Coyne as Thad Barkabus
- Jane Levy as Cheerful Insurance Rep
When is ‘The Toxic Avenger’ reboot released?
The film is currently doing the festival circuit, having premiered on September 21 2023 at Fantastic Fest and later today (September 30 2023) at Beyond Fest, before its international premiere at Spain’s Sitges Film Festival in October.
Other than those screenings, there has been no theatrical release date nor a streaming release date for now, but given the interest that the film is already getting from curious cinemagoers with an iron stomach, that no doubt will change very shortly.