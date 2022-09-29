Rob Beckett, Kate Garraway, and Romesh Ranganathan are all amongst the celebrities going on a genealogical discovery in ITV’s DNA Journey

DNA Journey, ITV’s family history/genealogy series, is returning for a set of new episodes from Thursday 29 September.

The series, which pairs celebrities as they investigate one another’s background together, will see Romesh Ranganathan, Alison Hammond, and Rob Beckett amongst others delve deep into their past.

Here’s everything you need to know about DNA Journey.

What is DNA Journey about?

DNA Journey is a geneaology show - a little bit like BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? with a twist.

Rather than just one celebrity and a team of researchers, DNA Journey pairs celebrities and gets them to embark on a road trip to find out about their family history using a mix of DNA and genealogy - often meeting relatives they never knew existed.

Who features in DNA Journey 2022?

Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan in DNA Journey, stood in front of a pirate ship (Credit: ITV)

Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett appear on the first episode of DNA Journey. The two comedians - who you might recognise from shows like Taskmaster, Rob & Romesh VS, and Avoidance - examine their own past and each other’s in this episode. They start by asking Romesh’s mum if she knows the name of his paternal grandparents (she does not).

Good Morning Britain hosts Alison Hammond and Kate Garraway appear in the second episode of DNA Journey. The official ITV synopsis for this episode explains that “from Bristol to London and Jamaica, they cover the globe and find out that some of their own colourful and extraordinary ancestors would definitely make an eye-opening item of one of their morning shows.”

The remaining episodes of the series will see comedians Joel Dommett and Tom Allen paired together, as well as Gavin & Stacey actors Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb.

Is there a trailer for DNA Journey?

Not exactly in a traditional sense of a trailer, but Rob Beckett has shared a clip from his episode of DNA Journey with Romesh Ranganathan. You can watch that video right here.

When and how can I watch DNA Journey?

DNA Journey begins on ITV on Thursday 29 September at 9pm with Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett’s episode. It will continue each week on Thursdays thereafter, with Kate Garraway and Alison Hammond’s episode airing Thursday 6 October at 9pm.

How many episodes is DNA Journey?

There are four episodes in the upcoming series of DNA Journey, which will air from the end of September through to the end of October.

Each episode is a full hour long, meaning with breaks they air in the 9pm to 10:15pm slot.

Why should I watch DNA Journey?