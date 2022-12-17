The Glitterball trophy will be lifted in the coming hours

For the final time in 2022, the celebrities will be hitting the dance floor looking to be crowned winner of Strictly Come Dancing.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, and Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez are the final four couples left in the competition. The final will take place on Saturday (17 December) on BBC One from 7.05pm.

Advertisement

Each of the finalists have topped the Strictly leaderboard at some point – Yassin five times, East and Skelton twice and Rainford once – during their time on the show and will be fighting to win the most public votes on Saturday evening. They will all perform a routine chosen by the judges, their own favourite dance and finally a show dance.

This time the judging panel of Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and head judge Shirley Ballas will offer their feedback and scores as guidance on each of the performances. The public then ultimately decide who will receive the coveted glitterball trophy for 2022.

Advertisement

Last year’s competition saw Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice crowned the winners of the competition. Strictly Come Dancing: The Final will air live on Saturday at 7.15pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What does the winner of Strictly Come Dancing get?

Advertisement

The winner on Saturday (17 December) will lift the Glitterball Trophy after being crowned the victor. But that is not all the celebrity and their partner will get for winning the show.

The Metro reports that every celebrity who signs up for Strictly reportedly get £25,000 for taking part. The famous faces earn more money the longer they last in the competition.

Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke (Pic: BBC/Guy Levy)

Celebs who make it to the quarter-final, semi-final and the final also earn an extra amount on top of the initial fee. According to the Metro, the winner will also take home £100,000, with all of the professional dancers taking home £50,000 each for the series.

Advertisement

Does the winner get to keep the Glitterball Trophy?

After hoisting the trophy, the winning celeb and their partner will pose for pictures with it. However they will not get to keep the Glitterball.

Advertisement

Instead the winner and their partner will each get a smaller replica of the trophy to keep for themselves. They will get to take the replicas home alongside the prize money.

Can you vote for the winner?

Fans are able to have a say on who they want to win on Saturday evening. The BBC explains that fans can vote online during the final.

Advertisement

Votes can be cast on the BBC’s website on the following link, or by scanning the QR which will appear on screen. Scanning the QR code will take you directly to the voting page.

Before you can vote you need to make sure that you are signed in with your BBC account, or create one if you don’t already have one. BBC advises: “Make sure you’re registered, signed-in and ready in plenty of time before the vote opens... or you’ll have Craig to answer to!”

Advertisement