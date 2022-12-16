The Glitterball trophy will be lifted this weekend

Strictly Come Dancing’s latest season will come to an end this weekend.

Four celebrities and their partners will compete in the final on Saturday (17 December). Helen Skelton and Gorka Márquez, Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu will all be hoping to lift the Glitterball Trophy.

Will Mellor was the unlucky celeb to miss out on the final after being eliminated in the semi-final on Sunday (11 December). The public will once again have a say in who wins by casting their votes.

One of the four celebrities will be lifting the Glitterball Trophy come Saturday night. But how did it get that name? Here is all you need to know:

Why is the Strictly Come Dancing trophy called Glitterball?

The trophy gets its name from the fact it looks like a glitter ball. Also known as a disco ball or mirror ball, it is a part of dancing culture and they were first used in nightclubs in the early 1900s.

Strictly Come Dancing’s logo features a glitter ball and it is also a key part of the set. The trophy features a glitter ball on the top.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez with the glitterball trophy ahead of BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing final on Saturday. (Photo credit: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire)

Do the celebrities get to keep the trophy?

Strictly Come Dancing is now in its 20th season, meaning that Saturday’s winner will be the 20th to lift the Glitterball trophy. But will they get to keep the prize once the lights go down?

After having their pictures taken with the famous trophy, the celebrity and their partner will have to give it back. The Sun reports that the winners are then given a smaller replica version of the award.

Former winner Harry Judd explained: “They give you the big [Glitterball] and then they take it straight off you and give you this tiny little one.” But the winners will have their name etched onto the trophy.

The Sun reports that the Glitterball trophy has been used since at least 2004. It has been used ever since and was slightly revamped in 2019.

Where is the Strictly Come Dancing final filmed?

BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing is now filmed at the Elstree Studio. It is located in Borehamwood, London. The show moved from the BBC Television Studio in 2012 and has filmed at Elstree ever since.

Part of the series was also be filmed at Blackpool Tower once again in 2022. But the final will be back at Elstree Studio - also the location for the Christmas special.

During the pandemic, Strictly filmed exclusively at Elstree Studio. Dancers have long coverted the opportunity to reach the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool, but the 2020 and 2021 series did not film at the iconic location. Strictly Come Dancing has also filmed at Wembley Arena in 2011 and again in 2012.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing final?