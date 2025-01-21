Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actor Martin Clunes has revealed that Doc Martin could be returning for one more story, with rumours of a film in the works.

The hit ITV comedy-drama followed the titular Dr Martin Ellingham, an eccentric professional living and working in the small, fictional Cornwall seaside town of Portwenn. The beloved show aired its finale in 2022 after ten series on air.

Now its star, Martin Clunes, has revealed that there are rumbling of a comeback for the show. Speaking to The Sun, he said: “There was talk from one of the movie distributors about making a film version of Doc Martin and my answer at the moment, two years on from finishing the 10th and final series, is never say never - it could happen.

Martin Clunes and Caroline Catz in Doc Martin | ITV

“We did film a couple of feature-length Christmas specials which ran to 90 and 120 minutes and that proved we could pull it off, when it comes to making a longer version of Doc Martin. So it is possible.”

And there may be appetite for it, with the ITV drama remaining popular until its finale. The show pulled in 10.37 million viewers at its peak, with viewing figure not dipping below five million for its ten-series run.

