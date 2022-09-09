Becky Sloan and Joseph Pelling’s children’s puppet show with disturbing themes was a hit on YouTube - and now it’s coming to Channel 4 for six new episodes

Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared, the cult YouTube webseries that began in 2011, is making the jump to television for six new episodes this September.

The series, which is a surrealist take on a children’s television, will arrive first as a boxset on All4 and then receive a Channel 4 broadcast shortly afterwards. A previously announced 12 September release date has been scrapped in light of the Queen’s death.

Here’s everything you need to know about Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared.

What is Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared about?

Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared is a surrealist, satirical take on children’s programming. You’ve got these felt puppet characters in a bright, colourful environment delivering lessons – akin to something like Sesame Street – gradually confronted with much darker, more absurdist themes.

The official Channel 4 logline for the series describes it as a comedy that “spoofs children’s television and friendly puppet-based learning.”

Who stars in Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared? Who writes the series?

The moplike Red Guy, green Duck, and felt puppet Yellow Guy at home (Credit: Channel 4)

There’s an overlap between the writers, directors, and actors on Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared.

The series was created in 2011 by Becky Sloan and Joseph Pelling, who met at Kingston University on a Fine Arts undergraduate course. Sloan and Pelling write each episode together, and voice a number of characters – Sloan plays Sketchbook and Spinach Can, while Pelling plays Red Guy and Colin the Computer.

They’re joined by voice actor Baker Terry (Angry Birds on the Run), who plays the majority of the DHMIS characters – in particular, Terry brings Yellow Guy, Duck, Tony the Talking Clock, Shrignold, Steak, and Lamp to life. Terry also contributes to the writing of the series.

The original series featured a guest appearance from the YouTuber TomSka. There’s been no news as of yet if anyone of note will make a guest appearance in the new series of Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared.

Is there a trailer for DHMIS?

Yes, there is! You can watch the trailer for Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared right here.

When and how can I watch DHMIS?

All six new episodes of Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared will be available to watch on All4 during September. The series was initially planned to release on All4 on Monday 12 September, though has been postponed in light of the death of the Queen.

A Channel 4 broadcast is planned to follow the All4 boxset release.

Where can I watch the original episodes of Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared?

You can still watch the original crowdfunded episodes of Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared on YouTube. Every episode is available on Sloan and Pelling’s YouTube channel, which you can find here.

Six episodes were made between 2011 and 2016, with episodes devoted to subjects like time, creativity, cooking, and working in an office.

How many new episodes of DHMIS will air on Channel 4?

There are going to be six new episodes of Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared (as many as were made independently from 2011 to 2016). Each episode will be around half an hour long.

Why should I watch Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared?