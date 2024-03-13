Dr Ranj Singh. (Picture: Getty Images)

Dr Ranj Singh has announced he is leaving his BBC radio post, having already said his goodbyes to ITV's This Morning.

The TV doctor was hosting a show on BBC Asian Network, but on Tuesday (12 March) bid a fond farewell to his listeners. Dr Singh, 44, gave tips, health hacks and advice on his show, in between music.

He said: "Well last night was my final BBC Asian Network Motivation show - for now. It has been an absolute blast and wouldn’t be possible without this incredible lady, my producer @shreniyajnik.

"And thank you all for listening and getting in touch! Swipe to hear the cutest message from my nephews, and my parting advice to all our listeners. You can listen to all of the episodes anytime on BBC Sounds.

"P.S. I’m not quitting - my series of 13 shows has just come to an end as planned, but watch this space."

Dr Singh left ITV's This Morning three years ago amid accusations of the show having a "toxic" culture. He later made his thoughts known on Phillip Schofield after it emerged he had an affair with a much younger colleague.

Speaking on BBC's Imposter Syndrome, he said: "For me it was the culture that had developed, in many ways about the way people were being treated and being made to feel and it wasn't good for people's mental health.