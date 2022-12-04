The Earthshot Prize will offer a grant of £1 million prize to support groundbreaking solutions

The award ceremony for the Earthshot Prize 2022 will air in just a few hours time.

It is an initiative which celebrates groundbreaking solutions to help repair our planet. First awarded in 2021, it is planned to run annually each year until 2030.

The scheme was launched in 2020 by The Prince of Wales and David Attenborough. The winners are selected by the Earthshot prize panel which features the two founding members William and Attenborough.

The winners of the award are given a grant of £1 million in a bid to support and enhance their proposals and projects.

But when is the Eartshot Prize 2022 and how can you watch it?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Earthshot Prize 2022?

The Earthshot Prize 2022 awards ceremony took place on Friday (2 December). The event was held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston.

How to watch the Earthshot Prize 2022

The award ceremony was recorded and will be broadcast for the first time on Sunday (4 December). You can watch the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 5:30pm.

It will also be available in the US via PBS platforms on Monday (5 December). The ceremony can also be streamed on the Earshot Prize’s official YouTube channel from 5:30pm tomorrow and is available to stream all across the world.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and David Beckham attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway (Getty Images)

Did the Prince and Princess of Wales attend the Earthshot Prize 2022

The Prince and Princess of Wales were both in attendance for the Eartshot Prize 2022 awards ceremony.

The Princess of Wales wore a green dress at the event to celebrate the environmental pioneers who were nominated for a prize at the event. The royal couple also had a meeting with the US president Joe Biden and held a 30-minute discussion to share stories about the nominees and their remarkable achievements.

Who else attended the event?

A number of famous faces were in attendance at the Earthshot Prize 2022 including former Manchester United and England footballer David Beckham, pop stars Billie Eilish and Ellie Goulding and Hollywood actor Rami Malek.

Who were the winners of the Earthshot Prize 2022?

There are a number of different categories which feature at the Earthshot Prize, each of which focuses on a different aspect of climate change.

Here are the winners of the Earthshot Prize 2022: