EastEnders star Nigel Bates made a shock return to the soap after 27 years.

The BBC One soap is getting ready to celebrate its 40th anniversary and in the lead up to the special episode EastEnders is bringing back a few familiar faces.

Nigel Bates played by actor Paul Bradley recently shocked fans when he returned to Walford on Christmas Eve after 27 years away. But now it seems his wife Julie (Karen Henthorn could also be heading back to Albert Square despite claiming they have split.

In the latest episode Nigel, who is hiding a dark secret, received a voice message from his partner who begged him to return home. Viewers heard Julie's voice say: “Nigel, it's Julie again. I don't know if you got my last message…

“Listen, Nigel, I promise I'm not cross, whatever reason you walked out and disappeared, I just really need to know if you're alright mate. I miss you. I love you, Nigel”.

Nigel Bates played by actor Paul Bradley recently shocked fans when he returned to Walford on Christmas Eve | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

This could also open the door for his adoptive daughter Clare Bates to make an EastEnders comeback. Actress Gemma Bissix left Eastenders in 1998 and went on to play Hollyoaks bad-girl Claire Devine.

The BBC One soap recently confirmed actor Ross Kemp will reprise his role as Grant Mitchell for the 40th anniversary in February. In recent years the soap has brought back Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) and Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) so fans can expect a few more familiar faces to return over the next few weeks.

