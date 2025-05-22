EastEnders fans have heaped praise on Jacqueline Jossa and the show’s bosses after yesterday's emotional special episode.

The episode, which aired on Wednesday, May 21, saw Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) finally vindicated in her concern for her newborn son Jimmy. Lauren has been sure that there was something wrong with the infant since birth but has been batted away by medical professionals and her partner Peter.

However, the special episode, which focused solely on Lauren and Jimmy’s story, saw baby boy Jimmy finally checked over after family friend Linda also spotted something wrong with Jimmy’s eyes. Lauren was told that her infant was severely sight impaired, and that it may have been caused by drug use in pregnancy by the recovering addict.

EastEnders' Lauren finally found out newborn son Jimmy is blind, after weeks of having her concerns batted away. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Lauren was distraught by the news, while partner Peter quickly fled the scene at the hospital with his dad, Ian, in tow. In a touching moment at the end of the episode, Lauren spoke directly to baby Jimmy in which she explains they were on their own now.

While speaking to the infant inside a disabled toilet, the light began to flicker and eventually go out, providing a powerful ‘blackout’ moment for viewers as Lauren continued talking.

Fans have praised the emotional episode for its hard hitting storyline, and well as Jacqueline Jossa’s powerful performance.

Lauren Branning, played by Jacqueline Jossa, was dealt a huge blow in yesterday's EastEnders episode, when she was told that her newborn son Jimmy was blind. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: “Take a bow, Jacqueline Jossa. That was POWERFUL. Nothing #Eastenders does better than character centric episodes raising awareness and this one was heartbreaking but beautifully done.”

Another fan added: “I forgot what an amazing actress Jacqueline Jossa is, she really made me cry, I could feel her frustration at not being listened to and her pain and guilt when she found out what was wrong with Jimmy.”

Viewers have also called on Lauren to dump Peter after he accused her of relapsing and later left her at the hospital following Jimmy’s diagnosis. One person said: “Lauren needs to leave Peter FOR GOOD. Huffing and puffing and gaslighting her. Has no faith in her recovery and thinks she’s gone relapse, when she’s having a difficult time trying to feed her son. He’s dumb, clueless and a pathetic partner. Get him off my screen .”

Another added: The fact it's taken Linda 30 seconds to see there is something wrong with Jimmy yet Ian and Peter didn't even bother to check. Peter better be feeling so guilty now! He is the worst boyfriend.”