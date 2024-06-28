Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Danny Dyer has finally addressed the rumours he will be making a huge comeback to EastEnders for the soap's 40th anniversary.

The actor, 46, played Mick Carter in the soap for ten years before leaving in 2023. EastEnders fans will remember Mick went missing after dived into the sea to save ex-wife Linda carter, after Janine Butcher had driven them both off a cliff. Sadly Mick’s body was never found and when his wallet washed up on shore, the police declared he was dead.

However, soap fans thought they spotted a clue that Danny could be reprising his role as Mick for EastEnders 40th anniversary. Taking to social media, one fan pointed out that Linda (Kellie Bright) has been mentioning his name more than usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actor addressed the rumours about returning and it's not good news for EastEnders fans. Speaking to Heat World Danny said: He’s dead. Look, I take it as a compliment that people want me to go back. Who knows?

“If there’s no closure there, then maybe I would come back for a dream sequence. I don’t think Mick could just rock up covered in seaweed!

“I think if they did it right, with the 40th anniversary coming up, if they came up with an idea of maybe Linda drunk or hallucinating, then I would come back and do some scenes with her. You know, because I do miss Kellie and I think maybe that would stop people asking me when I’m f**king going back!”

Danny is about to star in the raunchy new series ‘Rivals’ which will air on Disney+ later this year. According to his IMDB profile the actor currently has five more projects he's working on, including the sequel to the movie ‘Human Traffic’. Danny played ‘Moff’ in the film which was released in 1999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.