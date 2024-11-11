EastEnders scripts left on Thameslink train by dozy actress

EastEnders scripts - containing huge Christmas-time plot twists including the death of a main character - were accidentally left on a train

A passenger found the papers on a Thameslink train and didn’t think much of it - but he showed his wife who, as a major EastEnders fan, tried to return them to the actress who’d lost them.

After getting no reply to messages on Instagram, she contacted the Sun newspaper. The Sun has returned the scripts to Albert Square.

The passenger’s wife said: “He’s not much of a soap fan but he knows I love them, so told me straight away. I was very excited — I love EastEnders.

“I couldn’t wait to read the script and wasn’t disappointed. There’s a real twist that will shock everyone and a main character is killed off. It’s an incredible storyline.”

EastEnders scripts were accidentally left on a train | BBC

The papers were labelled “rehearsal scripts” and were left behind on a Thameslink train at Elstree & Borehamwood station in Hertfordshire early on October 31.

The passenger’s wife, a 30-year-old primary school tutor who has asked not to be named, said: “The script was clearly owned by an actress in EastEnders because her lines were highlighted and there were Post-it notes with scribbled writing stuck to the pages.

“There was also a page with the actress’s filming schedule written in pencil. We desperately wanted to get the script back to her.”

On the front cover of the scripts, the entire production team is named along with production dates. The filming for two episodes ran from October 14 to November 1, while the third ran from November 4 to 15.

Production runs around six to eight weeks ahead of transmission, so some of the scripted scenes will be aired over Christmas.